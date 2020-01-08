Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer Donna Rotunno claims film mogul has been made scapegoat for MeToo movement

The lawyer representing Harvey Weinstein claims he’s ‘not a rapist’ and has been made a ‘scapegoat’ for the #MeToo motion.

Donna Rotunno stated a ‘band of sisterhood’ may ‘cloud true occasions and details’ in the course of the disgraced movie mogul’s upcoming rape and sexual assault trial in New York.

Weinstein, who’s recovering from current again surgical procedure and has been seen shuffling into court docket this week utilizing a walker, is charged with raping one girl in a lodge room in 2013 and forcibly performing a intercourse act on one other in 2006.

In an interview with ITV Information, Rotunno accused the #MeToo motion of going ‘too far’ and stated he had a proper to a good trial.

If convicted the 67-year-old may get life in jail if convicted. His defence staff tried to delay the jury choice in gentle of a brand new case filed in Los Angeles, however that request was denied by a decide.

Harvey Weinstein arriving at court docket along with his lead lawyer Donna Rotunno after a lunch break on the primary day of jury choice yesterday

Donna Rotunno informed ITV Information her shopper, Harvey Weinstein, has been made a ‘scapegoat’

Within the Los Angeles case, which might be tried at a later date, he’s accused of sexually assaulting two girls on back-to-back nights in 2013.

The previous studio boss behind such Oscar-winning motion pictures comparable to Pulp Fiction and Shakespeare in Love has stated any sexual exercise was consensual.

‘I met with Harvey, I spoke with Harvey and from day one I did not imagine that he was a rapist,’ Rotunno informed ITV Information in her first UK broadcast interview.

She stated: ‘Harvey has the correct to a defence. Harvey has the correct to a good trial. Harvey has the correct to be presumed harmless.

‘I do assume he is been made a scapegoat and I believe that Harvey is accused of doing issues which have occurred for many years and many years and many years.’

As soon as considered one of Hollywood’s strongest producers, Weinstein has now been accused of sexual assault, harassment and misconduct by dozens of girls, from well-known actresses to assistants at his former firm, that triggered the #MeToo motion.

Harvey Weinstein has been seen arriving at New York Metropolis felony court docket for his intercourse crimes trial utilizing a walker and struggling to stand up stairs

Rotunno additionally accused the #MeToo motion of going ‘too far’ and stated Weinstein had a proper to a good trial

Requested if the #MeToo motion had gone too far, Rotunno stated: ‘I do assume something that strips of your proper to a good trial places you in a circumstance it’s a must to say that it is gone too far.

Rutunno claimed there was ‘nearly a star standing that comes with making some form of a declare in opposition to Harvey’.

She added: ‘I believe that band of sisterhood might cloud the true occasions and details.’

The New York lawyer informed ITV Information correspondent Rebecca Barry that she assured that below cross-examination she would expose what she referred to as ‘lies’.

Questioned on whether or not a lady would accuse a person of rape as a result of they’re fame hungry, Rotunno added: ‘I believe to say that ladies will not lie is just not true. I believe girls do lie, I believe girls have lied and that is the unbelievable advantage of cross examination.’

She went on to say that she believes if discovered not-guilty, Weinstein would ‘come again stronger’.

‘He has that form of fortitude he has that grip that I believe pushes folks ahead. he is actually extraordinary in that method and I do, I believe that he can come again larger than earlier than.’

Donna Rotunno, Harvey Weinstein’s lawyer, chatting with the media outdoors court docket after a listening to in New York on Monday

Harvey Weinstein (centre) leaving court docket along with his lead lawyer Donna Rotunno (left centre) on the finish of the primary day of jury choice in his trial on Tuesday

Earlier in the present day Weinstein’s defence staff tried to ban movie star lawyer Gloria Allred, who’s representing a number of alleged victims within the case, from the trial.

Amongst Allred’s shoppers is former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi, one of many girls Weinstein was charged with assaulting.

However Decide James Burke denied the request, saying there was an excessive amount of uncertainty over whether or not Allred would take the stand to stop her from observing testimony.

Yesterday 84 potential jurors had been dismissed after admitting they may not be neutral within the case.

Potential jurors had been learn a listing of names that might come up in the course of the trial of Weinstein, both as witnesses or who may very well be referenced as a part of proceedings, together with actresses Salma Hayek, Charlize Theron and Rosie Perez.

Hayek claimed in December 2017 she was harassed and propositioned by Weinstein for near a decade.

Throughout an interview with Oprah, Hayek claimed Weinstein threatened to ‘break her kneecaps’, after she refused his advances throughout filming for the 2002 movie Freida.

Theron blasted Weinstein final December amid claims he informed aspiring actresses she had slept with him to get performing roles.