Harvey Weinstein’s Lawyers Claim His Upcoming Trial Has Been Infiltrated By ‘Stealth Jurors’

Harvey Weinstein claims the repair is in, and he’s unlikely to get a good trial based mostly on the jury choice course of.

This, from new court docket docs filed on Friday afternoon by the disgraced movie producer’s lawyer, Arthur Aidala. In these docs, Aidala outlines his want for a change of venue, particularly as a result of “stealth jurors” lied through the choice course of, he claims, and allegedly harbor secret prejudices towards Weinstein. Hmmm…

In accordance with the authorized docs, as reported by TMZ, Aidala claims that the 12-person jury which has been set within the upcoming case was tainted by this pool of “stealth jurors.” Mainly, the lawyer says, he believes a number of of the jurors testified in court docket how they held no prejudices for or towards Weinstein, when in secret they have been truly hoping to get on the jury so they might convict him. We don’t know many individuals who truly need to be on jury responsibility, however we digress…

In any case, throughout the court docket docs, Aidala does produce two examples he says are exhausting proof of a tainted jury pool. In these examples, two potential jurors claimed impartiality in court docket whereas later revealing their actual emotions on social media. One of many jurors in query allegedly took to Fb and wrote the next (under):

“Goodbye Jury Duty. And goodbye Harvey Weinstein. I hope they convict you on all counts…I was told not to talk about the trial if I was a juror…I don’t know if it’s my past as a lawyer or my past at Disney but I’m free for the next 4 years- unlike Harvey!”

Hmmm… that’s a technique to have a look at it, we suppose.

And the opposite potential juror in query additionally used the social media web site to substantiate they’d been referred to as to testify about probably serving within the Weinstein case, too.

Though by the seems of it, certain seems like this one didn’t make the ultimate case, both (under):

“Ok that was my time on the Weinstein case. Do I get paid? I don’t get up before 5 for free. Harvey you cant [sic] act for sh*t with that walker you made it look like a prize on The Price is Right. Also they’re gonna crucify you.”

Properly then. That’s fairly a response!

Not nice if precise jurors nonetheless on the case really feel this fashion, in fact — we’d hope a jury of our friends could possibly be neutral it doesn’t matter what. Nonetheless, it seems like each these jurors are not a part of the ultimate twelve concerned right here, so…

However, Aidala believes a change of venue can be the appropriate factor to do on this case, although opening arguments on this trial are slated to start this coming week. Wow!

