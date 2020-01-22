Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar To Take Control Of State CID

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar holds 17 completely different portfolios at current. (File)

Chandigarh:

The Felony Investigation Division (CID) in Haryana will now be beneath the cost of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar after state House Minister Anil Vij was divested of the cost of the essential division.

“Governor of Haryana, on the advice of the chief minister, has allocated some new portfolios to the chief minister and to two ministers. As per a notification issued by the Chief Secretary, the portfolios of the Criminal Investigation Department, and the departments of Personnel and Training and of Raj Bhawan Affairs have been allocated to the Chief Minister, Manohar Lal, in addition to his existing portfolios, with immediate effect,” a Haryana authorities assertion on Wednesday stated, including that Mr Vij will stop to carry the CID.

Mr Vij earlier within the day stated there have been no variations between him and the chief minister and that Mr Khattar was his “best friend”.

The state House Minister, who had earlier expressed unhappiness over not being briefed or given suggestions on numerous points by the CID, stated: “Today was the first time that an SP-rank officer briefed me. Now he will be briefing me daily.”

His feedback got here after the Bharatiya Janata Celebration stated the variations between Mr Khattar and Mr Vij over CID’s management have been resolved.

“The issue has been resolved. The chief minister is the head of the government and he can keep whatever (departments) he wants to have,” BJP normal secretary Anil Jain stated.