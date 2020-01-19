Haryana MLA Balraj Kundu, Brother Charged In Cheating Case

A former BJP chief, Balraj Kundu had contested and received the October meeting election in 2019

Chandigarh:

The Haryana Police has charged Unbiased legislator Balraj Kundu and his brother Shivraj Kundu for allegedly dishonest a Rohtak resident.

A case was registered on Friday in opposition to Balraj and his brother Shivraj underneath related Indian Penal Code sections pertaining to dishonest, conspiracy and legal breach of belief on a criticism lodged by one Narender Dhankhar, a police spokesperson stated on Sunday.

Narender Dhankar had alleged that the brothers, who run a building firm, weren’t paying cash to him which they owed to him throughout enterprise transactions, he stated

Balraj Kundu, who represents the Meham constituency within the Haryana Meeting, alleged that he was being framed within the case as a consequence of political vendetta on the behest of a BJP chief from the state, who’s a former minister.

“I have been raising my voice against corruption. Such false cases will not suppress my voice,” he instructed reporters in Rohtak.

Balraj Kundu took out a march on foot in Rohtak together with lots of of his supporters and reached the involved police station asking policemen there to arrest him within the case if he had achieved something improper, however they instructed him that the matter was underneath investigation.

Speaking to the reporters, the MLA stated he had prolonged the assist to the BJP-JJP authorities due to “clean credentials” of the chief minister. “But now if the CM does not act against his leader (from Rohtak region), then I will be forced to withdraw my support to this government.”

A former BJP chief, Balraj Kundu had contested and received the October meeting election in 2019 as an Unbiased from the Meham seat in Rohtak after being denied a celebration nomination.

He’s among the many seven Unbiased MLAs in Haryana who’ve lent assist to the BJP-JJP authorities.

The BJP, which ended up falling in need of a easy majority, had fashioned the federal government with the assist of Jannayak Janta Occasion (JJP) and the seven Independents.