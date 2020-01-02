Haryana Passport Office Turns Away 2 Women, Says They “Seem To Be Nepali”

The 2 ladies stated officer at Regional Passport Workplace did not see their paperwork correctly

Chandigarh:

Two sisters from Haryana have alleged they had been denied passports by the issuing authority in Chandigarh as a result of they “seem to be Nepali”. Heena, 26, and Santosh, 29, alleged the officers refused to hearken to them regardless of exhibiting all related paperwork.

“After police verification, the Ambala passport office told us to go to the regional passport office in Chandigarh. One of the officials in Chandigarh said we seem to be Nepalis,” Heena stated.

The 2 ladies stated the officer on the RPO (Regional Passport Workplace), Sahdev Kaushik, did not see their paperwork correctly and as a substitute informed them to method the district commissioner for nationality paperwork. Santosh had given her Aadhaar quantity and Class 10 certificates, whereas her sister submitted her voter ID card and training certificates.

The passport officer, nonetheless, wrote on their paperwork: “Applicant seems to be Nepali”. HEARALPUBLICIST has seen the doc.

“My grandfather had come from Nepal. My father was born and brought up in India. We met (Haryana minister) Anil Vij on December 29. Two days later, we were called at the RPO in Chandigarh,” Heena stated, including the officers there informed them they’d get their passports inside every week.

The Deputy Commissioner of Ambala, Ashok Sharma, confirmed the passport authority wrote “applicant seems to be Nepali” on their paperwork. “I took note of this as soon as it came to my attention. After my intervention, both the sisters were called by the passport office and now their passport will reach them very soon,” Mr Sharma stated, in response to information company ANI.

He stated a probe might be launched into the matter.

Indian passports are issued via the community of 36 passport workplaces, headquarters at consular, passport and visa division (solely diplomatic and official passports) and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration.

The federal government says this community has been expanded by including 93 Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and 422 Publish Workplace PSK as prolonged arms of the 36 passport workplaces.