Haryana Sisters Refused Passports On Grounds Of Appearance

Ambala (Haryana):

A lady on Wednesday stated that she and her sister had been denied a passport by the involved authorities citing that they seem like Nepali.

“When we went to the passport office at Chandigarh, they saw our faces and wrote that we are Nepali. They ask us to prove our nationality,” stated one of many sisters.

“We took the matter to the Minister Anil Vij only after which the process of making our passport started,” she added.

“One person named Bhagat Bahadur went with his daughters Santosh and Henna to the passport office Chandigarh for the passport. There they have denied passport and wrote ”applicant seems to be Nepali” on their paperwork,” stated Ashok Sharma, Deputy Commissioner, Ambala.

“I’ve taken cognizance of this as quickly because it got here to my discover and after my intervention each the sisters had been referred to as by the Passport workplace and now their passport will attain them very quickly,” he added.

He stated that inquiry might be performed into the incident and acceptable motion might be taken.