Haryana To Have More Women Cops: Manohar Lal Khattar

Manohar Lal Khattar stated the protection of girls and youngsters was the highest precedence for the state authorities

Chandigarh:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday stated the proportion of girls within the state police pressure can be elevated to 15 per cent within the subsequent 5 years.

Talking on the second day of the convention on the “Safety of Women and Children” in Panchkula, the chief minister stated was commendable that the proportion of girls within the state police had elevated from 6 per cent to 10 per cent prior to now 5 years.

“This percentage will now be increased to 15 per cent,” he stated, including that the step would enhance the morale of the ladies.

He additionally stated the protection of girls and youngsters was the highest precedence for the state authorities they usually had already opened 34 girls police stations in Haryana.

Talking on sexual violence towards girls, the chief minister stated efforts needs to be made by households, NGOs and different organisations for imparting ethical values among the many youth.