Ambala:

A girl in Ambala handed over a letter to Haryana House Minister Anil Vij, “confessing” she killed her police officer-husband two and a half years again and saying that she needed to be hanged for the crime, officers mentioned on Tuesday.

A autopsy then had discovered nothing suspicious, police mentioned, including case has now been registered primarily based on the letter.

Sunil Kumari, widow of late Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Rohtas Singh, met the house minister on Monday at his residence when he was itemizing public grievances and handed him the letter, Ambala Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Jorwal mentioned.

Within the letter, Ms Kumari detailed how she killed her husband who, she claimed, was an alcoholic, the official mentioned.

Based on the letter, on July 15, 2017, the late ASI reached house closely drunk and began abusing her, throughout which he fell down. He was about to vomit after the autumn when Ms Kumari gagged him with a chunk of fabric, Mr Jorwal mentioned.

The person apparently choked on meals particles. He was taken to the civil hospital, the place docs declared him introduced lifeless, he mentioned.

The girl additional wrote that she by no means spoke a phrase about this to anybody and has been affected by guilt, the official mentioned.

Mr Vij mentioned the girl gave him the letter and requested him to have her hanged for the crime she had dedicated.

The girl was charged with culpable murder not amounting to homicide beneath part of the Indian Penal Code within the Mahesh Nagar police station.

Later, she was arrested and handed over to the Mahila Police station for additional investigation, the SP mentioned.