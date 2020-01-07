Haryana’s ML Khattar Takes Charge Of CID As Rift With Minister Grows

The CID will now report back to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Chandigarh:

The variations between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Residence Minister Anil Vij aren’t heading for a decision anytime quickly. Now, the state police’s Legal Investigation Division or CID, which was reporting to Mr Vij, has been requested to work beneath the Chief Minister, in accordance with the state meeting portal.

Probably the most vocal leaders of BJP in Haryana who has usually made headlines for controversial speeches, Anil Vij was allotted the house ministry within the new authorities. The transfer got here as a shock for a lot of, for the reason that division is historically headed by the Chief Minister within the state.

Quickly after assuming the cost, Mr Vij made waves along with his shock checks and suspension of staff. The variations got here to the fore when he expressed his displeasure over the switch of IPS officers regardless of his dissenting observe. It aggravated later when the CID raided the places of work of the Secretary, Regional Transport Authority, throughout the state on the orders of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, with out maintaining Mr Vij within the loop. “There is scope of a lot of improvement in the intelligence department. I have realised in one month that it is very ‘phissaddi’ (laggard),” Mr Vij had stated final month.

His displeasure with the CID grew additional when the division chief ADGP Anil Rao didn’t reply to repeated queries by the minister, sources stated. The minister had raised questions over the inputs supplied by the division over the meeting ballot outcomes.

Unable to pacify the house minister, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar additionally met JP Nadda, the working president of BJP, final week and sought his intervention to resolve the rising disaster. The house minister is but to reply on the recent improvement however the variations between the 2 leaders solely appear to be rising additional.