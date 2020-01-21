Has BJP surrendered before Delhi polls? AAP claims after party fields Sunil Yadav against Kejriwal

Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony, Modi takes oath because the Prime Minister













The ruling Aam Aadmi Celebration (AAP) in Delhi mentioned the Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) has surrendered earlier than the polls after the saffron get together fielded Sunil Yadav in opposition to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in its second record of candidates.

“Going by this list and BJP candidate against CM Kejriwal, it seems, BJP has surrendered,” AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted on Tuesday.

He added that the ruling AAP will win all of the 70 seats within the February eight Meeting elections.

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj.IANS

Late final evening, the BJP launched its ultimate record and named Sunil Yadav from the New Delhi Meeting constituency.

Yadav is a younger face, who’s the state president of the Delhi unit of the BJP’s Yuva Morcha — Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

The saffron get together is banking on his youth attraction whereas placing him in opposition to probably the most formidable candidates of this ballot season – Arvind Kejriwal.

