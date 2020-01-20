Has Caprice quit Dancing on Ice?

It simply wouldn’t be Dancing on Ice with out the drama – whereas final 12 months’s serving to of the deep-freeze dance present noticed Gemma Collins kick off at ex-judge Jason Gardiner, 2020’s version of the present teases all isn’t effectively between our .

Holly Willoughby introduced on Sunday’s (19th January) version of the present that Caprice Bourret had “parted ways” with skilled companion Hamish Gaman, and whereas Gaman appeared as a part of the professionals dance, Bourret was nowhere to be seen.

So has our supermodel-turned-businesswoman walked off the present for good? HEARALPUBLICIST explains…

Has Caprice Bourret left Dancing on Ice?

ITV advised HEARALPUBLICIST in a press release: “Sadly, Caprice and Hamish have parted methods.

“As you saw in our opening number Hamish remains very much part of our professional team and we hope to have Caprice back on the ice next week.”

Nevertheless, Bourret has been extra vocal on her personal Twitter web page, noticeably liking tweets from followers who urged ITV to disclose extra concerning the scenario.

The information that Bourret and Gaman had break up throughout coaching is available in stark distinction to newer interviews the place she mentioned the solid of Dancing on Ice 2020 have been pretty close-knit.

Nevertheless, she did tease that she wasn’t afraid to trigger dramas ought to she need to.

“It’s funny because honestly we all get on really really well and we’re all such people from different fields and different worlds,” she advised OK! Journal.

“Right now we’re all having a laugh, but once we start competing seriously and we get a bit more down the line, who knows? You may have the dramas then. That’ll be me.”

She additionally mentioned she’s not afraid to hit again at unfair criticism for the judges.

“I’ll probably tell them to go to hell and then carry on,” she mentioned. “I might answer back. If I don’t agree I won’t hold back, that’s for sure.”

Bourret and Gaman made their Dancing on Ice debut on week two, having scored 25.5 factors out of 40 after dancing a routine to Lewis Capaldi’s Some You Cherished.

Dancing on Ice continues Sundays on ITV.