Has D Imman replaced Yuvan Shankar Raja in Ajith’s Valimai?

There have been rumours doing rounds that Yuvan Shankar Raja is out of Ajith Kumar’s upcoming Tamil film Valimai. It’s mentioned that the music director has been changed by D Imman, whose songs within the actor’s earlier film Viswasam had caught the chord with the viewers.

Clarification

Now, the clarification relating to the event has arrived from the sources near the movie unit. Nicely, D Imman has not been introduced on board and Yuvan Shankar Raja is the music composer of Valimai.

D Imman and Yuvan Shankar Raja.PR Handout

Yuvan had delivered hit albums for Ajith earlier like Billa, Mankatha and Arrambam. The musician has already began engaged on it and the viewers have excessive hopes from the newest album.

Then again, D Imman is happy after bagging Rajinikanth’s subsequent film, directed by Siruthai Siva. That is for the primary time that he’s scoring music for a Tamil famous person movie.

Ajith in Viswasam.PR Handout

Valimai 1st Schedule

The Valimai crew has wrapped up its newest capturing schedule in Hyderabad. Ajith Kumar has returned to Chennai to be a part of Christmas celebration this 12 months.

The following schedule is anticipated to start in Chennai. A set is being constructed at Sri Gokulam Studios. Within the first schedule, the crew had filmed motion sequences involving Ajith and stunts crew.

Yami Gautham signed for Valimai?

In the meantime, Yami Gautham has been approached to play the feminine lead in Valimai and he or she has grabbed the supply in each palms. A proper announcement on it’s but to be made.