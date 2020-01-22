Has Fiz Stape killed Jade Rowan in Coronation Street?

Fiz Stape (Jennie McAlpine) unleashed her fury at Jade Rowan (Lottie Henshall) and attacked her with a chopping board, knocking her unconscious believing she had kidnapped her daughter Hope Stape – has the pressured mum murdered her little lady’s long-lost sister?

Wednesday 22nd January’s instalment of Coronation Road ended with Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) discovering former nanny Jade out chilly on the ground along with his associate standing over the physique. Fiz is unaware that Hope is definitely protected and effectively after disappearing, and is with granny Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) getting checked over in hospital. Sarcastically, it was Jade who discovered her lacking sibling on the cemetery and returned her residence to Ty and his nana whereas Fiz was out.

Coronation Road guarantees epic climax for Jade story as Fiz discovers she’s John Stape’s daughter

Coronation Road star reacts to John Stape twist

There are large penalties of Fiz getting the unsuitable finish of the stick on Friday 24th January, when Jade mysteriously disappears whereas her attacker’s again is turned as she frantically discusses their subsequent transfer with Tyrone. Having survived the assault she is discovered by neighbour Yasmeen Metcalfe within the ginnel, by which era she’s handed out once more.

Quickly the cops are calling to query Fiz over Jade’s accidents, however the household shut ranks as Evelyn insists they don’t know something. Will Jade get up and reveal what occurred? Or worse, what if she doesn’t pull by way of and Fiz finally ends up responsible of homicide – identical to her evil ex, and Jade’s late dad, John Stape?

There isn’t a point out of Jade in any ITV publicity for Corrie after the teasers for Friday, so something is feasible. Talking to HEARALPUBLICIST about delving again into the sensational Stape serial killer storyline, producer Iain MacLeod mentioned: “Jade’s good, bonkers, secret assault on the Dobbs family has been fabulous, thrilling, barely heightened and, dare I say, campy.

“Eventually we’ll subvert people’s expectations as to what they think about Jade, which is going to be interesting.” Henshall maintains her alter ego is a sufferer herself, regardless of her introduction as a cuckoo within the nest who intentionally sought to color Fiz as a horrible dad or mum with the intention to get custody of Hope. There’s a sense Jade’s vendetta is lessening, but it surely is perhaps too late…

“Jade has been lied to by her mum her whole life, and been told so many things about Fiz that are untrue. She was brainwashed which is why she wanted to keep her little sister safe from a woman she saw as a danger. I think some people might change their opinion of Jade as the story develops, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

That’s if she survives being whacked with a wood chopping board, after all…