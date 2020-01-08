Has Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic’s wedding date been fixed?

Hardik Pandya in bother over alleged tweet on Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar













“Main Tera, Tu Meri Jaane, Saara Hindustan.” These filmy strains by Indian cricket all-rounder Hardik Pandya for his long-time girlfriend, Natasa Stankovic, as they exchanged rings was a visible deal with for all.

After the a lot talked about yacht proposal movies and photos going viral, it looks as if the couple is sort of eager on taking their relationship a notch larger quickly. Sure, the marriage bells will quickly ring for the couple. Put up their engagement in Dubai, Hardik and Natasa, together with Natasa’s dad and mom, had been noticed in Mumbai having dinner collectively.

Hardik’s assembly with Natasa’s dad and mom has sparked rumours wedding ceremony will quickly observe for the beautiful couple. A couple of days in the past, Natasa had shared a comfy image with Hardik Pandya. The much-in-love couple appeared cute collectively as they spent high quality time collectively submit their engagement.

Natasa’s ex Aly Goni, who participated in Nach Baliye season 9 together with her, additionally spilt just a few beans on Hardik and Natasa’s engagement. In an interview with TOI, when requested about Natasa’s engagement with Hardik, he mentioned, “Natasa told me about her relationship with Hardik some time ago. She really loves him a lot and so does he. I remember, during ‘Nach Baliye’, he would often call to check on her. They look nice together and I am very happy for her. They make a perfect match. Natasa is a darling; she is sweet and caring.”

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Aly, who has not met Hardik but, added, “I have spoken to him a couple of times, as Natasa and I would practically be together for eight-nine hours rehearsing for ‘Nach Baliye’. I plan to meet them soon and congratulate them in person.”

On listening to the information of Hardik and Natasa’s engagement, many individuals had been stunned, together with Hardik’s colleagues Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chaha. Natasha is finest recognized for her look in Badshah’s track DJ Waale Babu.