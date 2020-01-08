Has Hollyoaks found a new serial killer after Breda McQueen’s death?

Breda McQueen is in a physique bag after the explosive occasions of Hollyoaks Later, leaving a serial killer-shaped gap within the village that wants filling. Adopted son Sylver McQueen is the person who ended her, so might he be in line to inherit his mom’s murderous mantle?

“He did what he had to do,” David Tag insists to HEARALPUBLICIST, defending his alter ego’s actions of plunging a knitting needle within the nasty nanny’s head to cease her spree of bumping off dangerous dads. “Sylver’s life and the woman he loves was threatened and it’s within his nature to protect. If he had to defend someone he loved he could kill again but not in cold blood, only when pushed to his limit.”

So no likelihood of sweet-natured Sylver giving into his Hulk aspect and turning into the brand new native killer? “Not that I’m aware of!” laughs Tag. “I don’t know if that’s in his nature but the writers could change their minds! He’s a good man with a short temper who occasionally likes to punch things and throw furniture about…”

The twist that Sylver took his mum down is a game-changer for the character, who served 18 years in jail for killing his violent stepdad to save lots of his household – solely now it seems Breda bumped him off and let her boy take the blame.

“It’s sort of poetic justice as he was blamed for killing his father and now he’s killed his mom. It’s all very difficult however has introduced a bizarre closure to this a part of his life. He trusted Breda utterly, however she dedicated the last word betrayal on many ranges.

“Now he’s actually taken a life, even though he had no choice, that will be hanging over him. I don’t really know how it’s going to affect him down the line.”

The late-night particular additionally pushed Sylver and estranged spouse Mercedes McQueen nearer collectively as they battled to deliver Breda down, might this pave the way in which for a romantic reunion? “Finally they nonetheless really feel strongly in the direction of one another and it would bond them additional.

“Sylver is in a good place with Grace Black but he will never stop loving Mercedes. Although the fact Mercy knows Sylver killed Breda and she didn’t just perish in the fire means she’s got something over him, which she could use at some point. It could go either way.”

Complicating issues additional within the love triangle is the very fact Grace – together with James Nightingale – pulled the set off on the gun that just about completed off Mercedes again in November, which Sylver has no thought about. “If and when that is revealed it would be a whole other spanner in the works,” teases Tag. “It would be funny if he said to Grace, ‘Fair enough, I don’t blame you for trying to kill her!’ Or he might feel betrayed by someone he loves all over again…”

