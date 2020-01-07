Has Love Island missed another opportunity to add greater body diversity to its line-up?

It looks like only some months in the past followers have been calling for Love Island to introduce some actual physique range to the present, however the cries have began up once more already.

The summer time of 2019 noticed Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea storm to victory in a forged made up of beauties and fashions, none of whom have been plus sized.

On the time, Love Island claimed it was introducing curves with Anna Vakili, a measurement 12 stunner from London.

Definitely, Anna was – and nonetheless is – attractive, however she is hardly reflective of the typical girl within the UK who, in 2017, was a measurement 16.

Enter Winter Love Island, beginning on Sunday 12th January, which had an actual alternative to set itself other than the backlash thrown on the summer time model final yr.

In actual fact, a supply supposedly informed The Solar earlier this yr that “ITV are trying to put together a more diverse cast”, including: “Viewers can expect to see people who aren’t the norm for Love Island.”

However when the line-up for the 2020 sequence was launched with not one plus sized girl in sight, as soon as extra some followers have been left upset.

Love Island 2020 full confirmed lineup – meet the 12 singletons on the lookout for love

It goes with out saying the 12 singletons are a gorgeous bunch, however they’re additionally from related physique sorts – athletic, slim and socially aspirational.

With the likes of Ashley Graham and Tess Halliday paving the best way for plus measurement fashions to not solely be accepted in society, however praised, why has this not filtered right down to our on a regular basis tv viewing?

Many flocked to Twitter to touch upon the dearth of various our bodies, with former contestant Malin Andersson main the best way. The “Body Confidence Activist” wrote to her 289,000 followers: “Still all look the sameish. No diversity. Meh.”

Different Twitter customers begged Love Island to point out them “all different sizes” and mentioned the present doesn’t have “a lot of diversity at all”.

It’s the identical with the male contestants. The 5 males about to strut their approach in to the villa are all filled with muscle tissues and able to present them off – Ollie Williams may even be seen flexing in a single promo shot.

Wholesome guys, little question, however not precisely the person on the road.

A supply informed HEARALPUBLICIST: “We look for personality first and foremost – we are looking for Islanders who will entertain the nation for weeks. Our Islanders are always of a healthy weight with a healthy BMI.”

And no doubt, Love Island does all the time appear to draw the bubbliest and brightest contestants yearly.

The likes of 2017 winners Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies have had luck on TV screens and theatre levels whereas Chris Hughes has been on the forefront of shedding mild on necessary well being points similar to testicular most cancers.

Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt are nonetheless romantically collectively and have been elevating a lot wanted consideration on humanitarian points throughout the globe. Not simply fairly faces.

However that doesn’t change the truth that the preliminary 2020 line-up is but once more failing to present some viewers the physique range they wish to see on display screen.

May that be set to vary within the coming weeks?

“People should always keep watching, more contestants appear throughout the run!” the supply additionally informed us.

Is that this affirmation that the curves (albeit wholesome ones) are coming?

Love Island seems to recognise that there’s a difficulty surrounding physique range, and its inclusion of the likes of Anna final summer time are undoubtedly a begin. Wholesome our bodies ought to after all be celebrated, however when the UK’s common measurement is a 16, it looks like a missed alternative to not embody somebody extra acquainted to the on a regular basis viewer than the athletic gods and goddesses we see every year on ITV2.

Why will we not wish to watch a plus sized mannequin discover her dream man? Why ought to a dad bod not be given the prospect to search out his sort on paper too? Actuality exhibits are supposed to carry a mirror as much as society and – sure, whereas creating leisure and drama – ought to nonetheless be reflective of the UK’s range and wide selection of our bodies.

It’s arduous to know the way precisely to repair the difficulty, however maybe the summer time sequence may lastly study from previous oversights and get the message earlier than some viewers begin to dump and recouple with one other present.

An ITV spokesperson informed HEARALPUBLICIST “ITV celebrates diversity of every sort across our range of programmes and this year’s Love Islanders come from a diverse range of backgrounds with a mix of personalities.”

Love Island returns to ITV2 on Sunday 12th January 2020