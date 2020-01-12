Has Love Island teased its first twist already?

After months of anticipation, Love Island returns for a model new collection tonight – and it’s the primary time the ITV2 actuality big will likely be broadcasting in January.

For the winter version of the present, viewers are being handled to an enormous villa in a brand new location, a brand new host within the form of Laura Whitmore, and a complete new solid of singletons hoping to seek out love over the subsequent six weeks.

And already, the brand new collection is promising extra twists and surprises than ever earlier than, with our first take a look at tonight’s episode teasing two new bombshells coming into the villa in a while within the collection.

The twins are noticeably lacking from the promo shot

The images reveal Shaughna, Sophie, Leanne, Paige and Siannise are the primary ladies to enter the villa and could have the primary dibs on coupling up with our single boys.

However noticeably lacking from the line-up are twins Jess and Eve, who’re more likely to be coming into the villa on the finish of the episode as two bombshells – equally to Tommy and Curtis from the earlier collection.

The sisters, who’re the primary feminine twins to participate in Love Island, beforehand instructed HEARALPUBLICIST that they do have the identical style in males, which may trigger difficulties for the pair.

Eve added that they might battle ought to one among them get dumped from the Island with out the opposite.

“We’re rarely apart so it would be stressful and sad as we wouldn’t even be able to contact each other,” she defined.

“Even when we are apart, we are on FaceTime.”

Love Island launches Sunday at 9pm and continues weeknights and Sundays on ITV2