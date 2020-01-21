Has Meghan been reunited with her beloved Bogart?

Don’t Bogart that doggie!
Now that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has returned to Canada part-time to start out the following part of her life with Prince Harry and their son Archie, royal watchers are questioning if she has reunited along with her long-lost pooch Bogart.
Meghan left the Labrador-shepherd cross behind in Canada when she moved to London in 2017 to start out her life as a royal spouse as a result of he was too previous to fly throughout the pond.
On Monday morning, the Duchess was pictured carrying eight-month-old Archie in a child provider on her chest whereas strolling her two different canines — beagle Man (which made the trek throughout the Atlantic) and black Labrador Oz (which she and Harry adopted in London in 2018) — at Horth Hill Regional Park on Vancouver Island, hours earlier than her husband returned to Canada.
There was no signal of Bogart.
Throughout her engagement interview with the BBC, Meghan mentioned; “One (dog) is now staying with very close friends and my other, little Guy, he’s in the U.K, he’s been here for a while.”
Meghan, Archie, Man and Ozwere accompanied by a few Royal Safety Officers — it isn’t recognized if they’re British or Canadian — who stayed at a respectful distance behind her.
Meghan is named a dog-lover and through her time in Toronto, the place she filmed the TV present Fits, her pets have been repeatedly on her now-deleted Instagram web page.
