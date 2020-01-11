Has Rishabh Pant dumped Urvashi Rautela for his new girlfriend?

Normal bipin rawat ‘s unseen avatar, Grooves to “gorkha paltan”













Tales of cricketers courting Bollywood actors are quite common nowadays. Not too long ago, Hardik Pandya obtained himself engaged to mannequin Natasha Stankovic whereas KL Rahul has been seen within the firm of Athiya Shetty fairly often. The likes of Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh have tied the knot with actresses already.

There’s one other cricketer who was seen within the firm of a Bollywood actor as soon as. That is rising Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. The woman he accompanied was Urvashi Rautela. The 2, apparently, had dinner collectively.

Nonetheless, after media began reporting fervently that they’re in a relationship, Rishabh Pant took to social media and posted an image of himself along with his ‘official’ girlfriend Isha Negi. This has confirmed to be a loss of life knell for the probably budding relationship between Pant and Rautela, at the very least plainly approach.

Urvashi Rautela, Rishabh PantInstagram

In accordance with a report revealed by Information18.com, each stars have blocked one another from their respective WhatsApp accounts. That is in all probability probably the most clear sign but that the 2 had one thing occurring earlier than they determined to half methods.

The report additionally claims that it was the Bollywood magnificence who tried contacting her cricketer good friend however the 21-year outdated did not reply. Astonishingly, he even went to the extent of blocking her. This led to Urvashi responding in form. Nonetheless, one other model of the story says that the 2 celebrities took the choice of blocking one another after mutual settlement.

Her dalliance with Pant wasn’t the Hate Story four actress’ first encounter with a cricketer, if one believes the grapevine. She was earlier linked with the extremely profitable however considerably controversial cricketer Hardik Pandya earlier than. That relationship additionally did not blossom into something substantial.

Urvashi Rautela was as soon as seen with Hardik PandyaInstagram

Pant let the world find out about his emotions for girlfriend Isha Negi when he Instagrammed an image of himself and her, standing within the snow, apparently at a hill-station, with the message saying “I like me better when I’m with you.”

Issues are going nicely for Rishabh Pant after he managed to give you an honest efficiency towards West Indies in India’s final ODI sequence. Final yr was a topsy-turvy journey for the Delhi lad as he misplaced his place within the Check staff and was severely criticised for not performing as much as expectations within the ODI format. All this occurred after he was ignored after which picked within the World Cup squad.

Urvashi Rautela is a former Miss Universe contestant whose Bollywood profession has seen her star in films corresponding to Sanam Re, Nice Grand Masti, Hate Story four, and Pagalpanti. She made her debut reverse Sunny Deol within the film Singh Saab the Nice.