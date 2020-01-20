Has Shona left Coronation Street for good?

Coronation Avenue mentioned farewell to Shona Platt (Julia Goulding) on Monday night as she headed off for some medical therapy.

Final week, she awakened from her coma solely to find she had extreme reminiscence loss.

The Christmas Day taking pictures had an even bigger impression than first thought and she or he couldn’t bear in mind her husband or household.

There was full horror for poor David when Shona mistakenly thought Max was her killer son Clayton.

Nonetheless, within the newest episodes, there was hope for Shona.

David realised there wasn’t no method to assist Shona in Weatherfield and needed to make a heart-breaking choice.

He had a heart-to-heart with Nick Tilsley (Ben Value) and Bethany Platt (Lucy Fallon), telling them Shona can be going to Leeds for some therapy.

Because of this, David was toiling over how he would be capable to deal with taking the children to and from Leeds, however his household was readily available to reassure him they might assist.

It was Max who took the information badly as he couldn’t assist however really feel responsible for beforehand saying he didn’t need Shona in his life.

With the guilt creeping in on him, David defined: “She will be fine, it’s just going to take more time, that’s all. She needs special care.”

What’s extra, David made the troublesome choice to ship Max to Marion Logan’s for a few days every week to ease his workload.

As for whether or not Shona will probably be again, Coronation Avenue declined to remark formally on her return date when requested by HEARALPUBLICIST.

Nonetheless, Julia’s exit comes along with her deliberate maternity go away.

On the present, medical doctors mentioned they would wish a 12 months to work on regaining her reminiscence, so it won’t be January 2021 till followers see Shona once more.

