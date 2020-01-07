Hasbro Launches Line Of Trap-Building Kits To Encourage Girls To Get Into Post-Apocalyptic Survivalism

PAWTUCKET, RI—Searching for to problem the notion that making ready gadgets to fend off roving marauders is solely for boys, Hasbro debuted a brand new line of weaponized trap-building kits this week to encourage extra ladies to turn into concerned within the discipline of post-apocalyptic survivalism. “We found that the average 10-year-old girl is 70% less likely than her male counterpart to be interested in protecting a makeshift scavenger den against the mutants, deviants, and roving marauders who crawled forth from the wreckage of society as compared to their male peers, so we knew we had to do something,” mentioned Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner, who demonstrated prototypes of his firm’s “Little Miss Prepared Track ‘n’ Trap” kits, demure brushed-steel suitcases trimmed with rose gold and outfitted with survival gear together with lengths of pink rope, small floral-accented commando shovels for digging beginner-sized tiger pits, and razor wire looped into heart-shaped deployment reels. “Primary school-age girls tend to fall behind on important skills that will prove vital in our inevitable post-society future, such as knotwork, sharpshooting, and demolitions expertise, and our kits give them the chance to get the same hands-on experience as boys. There’s even an optional pink plastic survival knife that can be used to pretend to whittle wooden stakes and spears, so girls as young as four can develop intimidation soft skills even when they’re not actively assembling a trap. We at Hasbro believe that girls are just as able to subsist in The Burned Land as boys.” Hasbro plans to ultimately broaden the road to incorporate meals canning kits, an E-Z Fry fingerprint-burning chemistry set, and an image ebook titled The Princesses’ Information To Burying Gold Bullion.