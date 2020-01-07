Hassan Rouhani warns Trump after US Prez vows to hit 52 sites: ‘Never threaten Iranian nation’

Who was Qasem soleimani?













Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated on Monday, January 6 no one ought to threaten his nation, responding to a tweet from US President Donald Trump by which he threatened to strike 52 websites in Iran.

“Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655,” Rouhani tweeted, referring to the 1988 taking pictures down of an Iranian airline by a US warship by which 290 had been killed. By no means threaten the Iranian nation.”

President Donald Trump on Saturday, January four, threatened to hit 52 Iranian websites “very hard” if Iran assaults Individuals or US property after a drone strike that killed Iranian army commander Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi militia chief, whereas tens of 1000’s of individuals marched in Iraq to mourn their deaths.

Displaying no indicators of searching for to ease tensions raised by the strike he ordered that killed Soleimani and Iranian-backed Iraqi militia chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport, Trump issued a stern menace to Iran on Twitter. The US strike has raised the spectre of wider battle within the Center East.

Trump wrote, “is talking very boldly about targeting certain USA assets” in response to Soleimani’s loss of life. Trump stated the US has “targeted 52 Iranian sites” and that some had been “at a really excessive stage & essential to Iran & the Iranian tradition, and people targets, and Iran itself, might be hit very quick and really arduous.

“The USA wants no more threats!” Trump stated, including that the 52 targets represented the 52 Individuals who had been held hostage in Iran for 444 days after being seized on the US embassy in Tehran in November 1979. Trump didn’t determine the websites. The Pentagon referred questions in regards to the matter to the White Home, which didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

Among the many mourners in Iraq included many militiamen in uniform for whom Muhandis and Soleimani had been heroes. They carried portraits of each males and plastered them on partitions and armoured personnel carriers within the procession. Chants of “Death to America” and “No No Israel” rang out.