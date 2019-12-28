HASSAN: Why Junaid Hafeez’s blasphemy case matters

All times are tumultuous, but future observers will look back on the past decade as especially disruptive.

Most terrifying was the rise of brutal radicalism in the form of ISIS.

We have also witnessed the new prominence of right-wing and nationalist movements in North America, India and some European nations, simmered in a mix of culture, religion and politics.

And it has been business as usual in repressive regimes like Saudi Arabia, which keeps denying human rights. Others show that the rituals of democracy alone are not enough. Pakistan is at least a nominal democracy, but still manages to trample on the rights of so many.

As we enter a new decade it is my hope that more countries, and especially Pakistan, will practice not just the formula but the spirit of democracy. This cherishes the fact that people’s innate ability to think for themselves sometimes clashes with any society’s prevailing ideas.

Pakistan’s blasphemy laws remain its worst outrage.

Just last week Junaid Hafeez, a 33-year-old academic from Bahauddin Zakariyeh University, was sentenced to hang for allegedly blaspheming against the prophet of Islam. A bright young professor, a former Fulbright scholar at Jackson State University specializing in literature and theatre, he was accused of uttering and posting on Facebook defamatory comments about the prophet Mohammad.

The charge seemed to be either politically motivated or a result of a personal vendetta, as these accusations of blasphemy so often are. There is even evidence that a group of extremists framed him.

The condemned man was only recently sentenced, though he has been in prison since 2013. He has been kept in solitary confinement, as other prisoners have threatened him.

Such is the environment in Pakistan, where even those whom society has rejected remain faithful to the national cause of bigotry. In 2014 his defence lawyer, Rashid Rehman, was murdered for having the audacity to take on Hafeez’s case.

Pakistan’s justice system offers him no hope, but campaigners have circulated a petition seeking a presidential reprieve. No one dares ask for outright acquittal; that would invite too much discord and hatred.

After all, we saw how the case of Asia Bibi, the Christian woman accused of blasphemy who was recently admitted into Canada, sparked riots across Pakistan with calls for her immediate execution.

This petition tactfully acknowledges that a crime was committed by Hafeez but one that should be met with a “pardon.” The objective, of course, is to free Hafeez at any cost, and this seems to be the easier route to secure it.

When will Pakistan’s establishment recognize that real people matter, that ideas are meant to be debated and that there is bound to be dissent over them? This is how robust societies flourish, not by having a law which stipulates a mandatory death sentence for “insulting” God or his earthly agents. Blasphemy is an archaic and cruel notion.

Canada’s prime minister could help save this young man. Perhaps Justin Trudeau could appeal to the prime minister of Pakistan to free Hafeez and grant him refuge in Canada, as he did for Asia Bibi.

I urge all nations and human rights agencies to help secure the release of Junaid Hafeez, and to do whatever else they can to bring Pakistan’s penal code into line with those of socially advanced nations.