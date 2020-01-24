Hate crimes in Los Angeles reach highest level since 2002, data show

Studies of hate crimes rose in Los Angeles for the fifth straight 12 months in 2019, rising 10.three% over the 12 months earlier than and reaching their highest stage since 2002, in keeping with information launched Wednesday.

A complete of 322 hate crimes had been reported final 12 months, in contrast with 292 in 2018, in keeping with numbers from the Los Angeles Police Division that had been disclosed at an L.A. Metropolis Council Public Security Committee assembly. The newest statistics symbolize an increase of almost 41% since 2016, when 229 hate crimes had been reported in L.A. Final 12 months was the worst for hate crimes since 2002, when 354 had been reported.

And the crimes had been extra violent, the information present: Hate crimes directed towards folks rose, whereas these involving vandalism and destruction of property dipped three.four%.

Robberies with hate-crime components jumped 266.7% final 12 months, from three to 11, legal threats rose 24.5%, from 49 to 61, and easy assaults rose 10.three%, from 78 to 86.

“Year after year, we have seen hate rising in our city and across our nation, and we have not done enough to keep communities safe,” Councilman David Ryu mentioned in a press release. “We need to take these numbers seriously because behind every one of these numbers is a religious minority, a person of color, a transgender or LGBTQ person suffering in fear.”

Hate crimes based mostly on faith went up in 2019 — 81 had been reported, in contrast with 52 in 2018, a rise of almost 56%. Studies of anti-Muslim crimes elevated 150%, from two to 5, and studies of anti-Jewish crimes elevated 60.5%, from 43 to 69.

A few of the enhance in anti-Semitic incidents displays a change in how the LAPD categorized crimes involving swastikas, which shifted such studies from the final anti-religion class to the anti-Jewish class, in keeping with professor Brian Levin, director of the Middle for the Research of Hate and Extremism at Cal State San Bernardino.

Nonetheless, the developments had been in step with different main cities. Final 12 months, New York and Chicago every reported the very best incidence of hate crimes since 2001, and Jews had been essentially the most focused demographic in these cities, as properly.

“The bottom line is, swastikas have been normalized, and when we combine that with the ubiquity of anti-Semitic epithets and memes on the internet, I think it shows we’re in a new era,” Levin mentioned. “We’re now at the highest level [of hate crimes] in almost two decades, overall, and just because swastikas are a driver, I think the question is, why the heck are we seeing so many swastikas during this year?”

Studies of crimes based mostly on race or ethnicity, in addition to on sexual orientation, didn’t rise considerably in L.A. final 12 months —153 and 65 had been reported, respectively, in contrast with 152 and 71 in 2018. Of these, 68 had been towards black folks, in contrast with 61 in 2018, and 42 had been towards Latinos, in contrast with 44 in 2018. Fifty-three had been towards homosexual males, in contrast with 56 in 2018.

However hate crimes based mostly on gender id had been up 23.5%, with 21 reported towards transgender folks in 2019, in contrast with 17 in 2018.

“I can tell you, with an election season coming up, we really have to be concerned because over the last decade, the three worst months were all around politically charged events,” Levin mentioned.

Nationwide during the last 10 years, the worst months for hate crimes, per FBI information, had been November 2018, adopted by October 2018, each of which coincided with the midterm elections, Levin mentioned. The third-worst month was August 2017, when violence erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., he mentioned.

“Hate crimes tend to go up in election years, and most recently, the most diverse and bluest cities are where we’ve been seeing some of the biggest increases,” Levin mentioned.