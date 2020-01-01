“Have A Wonderful 2020”: PM Modi Tweets New Year Wishes

“May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled,” PM Modi tweeted

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted this morning with New 12 months needs. It’s the Prime Minister’s first New 12 months after he received a second time period with an enormous victory within the nationwide election held in April and Could final yr.

“Have a wonderful 2020! May this year be filled with joy and prosperity. May everyone be healthy and may everyone’s aspirations be fulfilled,” PM Modi tweeted.

On Tuesday, he additionally tweeted a montage that compiled what the nation achieved in 2019 and what it hopes to realize this yr.

“Lovely compilation! Covers quite a lot of the progress we achieved in 2019. Here is hoping 2020 marks the continuation of people powered efforts to transform India and empower the lives of 130 crore Indians,” PM Modi stated.

The montage begins with a girl operating on a seashore, then a shot of the Statue of Unity devoted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel follows.

On New 12 months’s day, the federal government restored SMS service in Kashmir valley 5 months after it was snapped following the federal government’s transfer to scrap particular standing to Jammu and Kashmir and divide it into two Union Territories.

On December 31 night time, hundreds of individuals got here out on the streets to rejoice and usher within the New 12 months. Firecrackers had been heard in cities throughout the nation.

In Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh, folks gathered in a single day within the biting chilly to protest towards the brand new citizenship regulation that fast-tracks the method of giving citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from three neighbouring international locations.

The Citizenship (Modification) Act for the primary time makes faith the check of citizenship in India. The federal government says it is going to assist minorities from three Muslim-dominated international locations to get citizenship in the event that they fled to India earlier than 2015 due to non secular persecution. Critics say it’s designed to discriminate towards Muslims and violates the secular rules of the structure.