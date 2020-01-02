Have Conveyed Our Stand To Chief Minister, He Will Decide: Ashok Chavan

“We gave our proposal to the CM. He will take a call,” Ashok Chavan mentioned.

Mumbai:

The Congress mentioned on late Thursday evening that it had conveyed its stand about portfolio allocation to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Congress’ Ashok Chavan spoke to reporters after a gathering of leaders of the ruling coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Mumbai.

The assembly on Thursday evening was attended by Mr Chavan, Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, NCP’s Ajit Pawar, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and others.

The Congress, which has acquired 12 berths within the Uddhav Thackeray-led authorities, desires two further departments regarding rural areas.

“We gave our proposal to the CM. He will take a call,” Mr Chavan mentioned whereas downplaying experiences about resentment within the social gathering over portfolio distribution.