Have Option Of Filing Curative Petition, Nirbhaya Convicts Tell Tihar Authorities

The Supreme Courtroom has dismissed the final evaluate plea in opposition to the capital punishment (File)

New Delhi:

Three out of the 4 convicts within the Nirbhaya case have informed the Tihar Jail authorities that they nonetheless have the choice of a healing petition, officers stated on Tuesday.

In response to the reply filed in response to a discover issued to them final week, the convicts have stated that though the Supreme Courtroom has rejected their evaluate petition however they’re nonetheless left with the choice of submitting a healing petition.

A healing petition is the final authorized recourse obtainable to a convict and it’s typically thought of in-chamber.

The authorities had issued a discover to the convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and homicide case on December 18 to file mercy petition inside seven days.

The authorities had knowledgeable the 4 convicts that they’ve seven days to file the mercy petition.

“If the convicts do not file mercy petition within the given time, then we will submit the report to the concerned court,” a senior jail official stated.

On December 18, the Patiala Home courtroom adjourned for January 7 the listening to on the issuance of dying warrants in opposition to the convicts within the December 16, 2012 case.

Town courtroom gave every week’s time to know whether or not the 4 convicts are submitting mercy petitions, hours after the Supreme Courtroom dismissed the final evaluate plea in opposition to the capital punishment.

The paramedic scholar was raped on the intervening night time of December 16-17, 2012, inside a operating bus in south Delhi by six individuals and severely assaulted earlier than being thrown out on the street.

She died on December 29, 2012, at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore, the place she was airlifted from Delhi for therapy.