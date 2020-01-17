Have Robust System To Tackle Sexual Harassment Claims: SAI

The Sports activities Authority of India on Friday rejected criticism that sexual harassment complaints will not be handled strictly at its institutes, asserting strong system is in place to deal with the menace however acknowledged that punishments needs to be harsher for these discovered responsible. Stung by a report which claimed that 45 circumstances of sexual harassment have been reported from 24 SAI institutes during the last 10 years, the nodal physique to manage Olympic sports activities within the nation asserted that the variety of circumstances stands at 35 for the previous decade through which motion has already been taken in 14.

Additionally, it mentioned “robust” system and substantive “deterrents” are in place to cope with such circumstances. Nevertheless, chatting with PTI, a prime official, on circumstances of anonymity, conceded that punishments, which at present vary from transfers to cuts in pay and pension to suspensions, must be extra stringent.

“I agree the punishments need to be harsher but it’s a policy decision, which can only be changed at the Ministerial level,” he mentioned.

SAI mentioned as per its 2011 to 2019 information, 35 complaints of sexual harassment have been obtained out of which inquiry is in progress in 15 circumstances.

Three have been discovered to be false allegations, whereas two accused have been acquitted by the courtroom. One accused dedicated suicide whereas one other grievance was withdrawn.

Out of those 35 circumstances, 27 have been in opposition to coaches whereas eight have been in opposition to SAI officers.

“To ensure that there is no possibility of intimidation to the complainant, the officer/coach against whom the complaint is raised is shifted from the place of posting as soon as a complaint is received,” learn an official assertion from SAI.

“A call centre is also in operation (since April 2019) through which trainees can lodge their grievances directly,” it added.

The discharge acknowledged that in December final 12 months, greater than 350 misery calls have been obtained. The physique didn’t specify how these complaints have been handled however assured that “follow up” motion was taken.

The Sports activities Ministry, below whose jurisdiction SAI capabilities, pointed to some knowledge of its personal to spotlight that sexual harassment circumstances have been extra of an aberration than the norm.

“Every year around 15,000 athletes sign up to get training in different SAI facilities all over the country. Out of this 4,000 to 5,000 go on to compete in national and international competitions. It means around 1,50,000 athletes were trained at SAI facilities in the last 10 years,” an official mentioned.

Sports activities Minister Kiren Rijiju mentioned he has nonetheless directed the SAI to dispose off pending circumstances inside the subsequent 4 weeks.

“The inquiries that are underway will be speeded up. We will ensure that the already existing system of addressing sexual harassment cases and protecting our athletes, both boys and girls, is made more robust,” he asserted in a press release issued on Friday.

Together with its head workplace in Delhi, the place the sexual harassment committee is headed by Regional Director Meena Bora, SAI has 12 regional committees to cope with complaints.

“The report says 45 sexual harassment cases were reported over the last 10 years. If we go by the figures, these 45 cases were out of 1,50,000. So, the percentage stands at 0.03,” he added.

“What does it say? It only says that we have a robust system and deterrents in place.”

The official additionally mentioned that false allegations is one other side which can’t be ignored.

“There is a system in place. In case of a sexual harassment complaint, an impartial inquiry is conducted and if the accused is found guilty, action is taken against him or her,” he mentioned.

“Sometimes false allegations also come up after inquiry,” he added.

As per the prevalent norms, the SAI constitutes an Inside Criticism Committee at each area with a senior woman as chairperson after receiving a sexual harassment grievance.

The panel additionally consists of representatives of NGOs with “majority of committee members being ladies”.

In addition to, the SAI additionally conducts workshops in native languages in each area for girls trainees to sensitise them about sexual harassment and the recourse they’ll search in case they’re confronted with it.

All sexual harassment circumstances involving minors are dealt below the provisions of Safety for Kids from Sexual Offence (POSCO) Act.