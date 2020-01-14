“Have You Read The Constitution?”: Judge Berates Cops In “Raavan” Case

Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested on December 21 over a dramatic protest at Jama Masjid.

New Delhi:

Listening to the bail request of Bhim Military chief Chandrashekhar Azad aka “Raavan”, arrested for his protest final month towards the citizenship legislation at Jama Masjid, a Delhi court docket at this time asserted “it is one’s constitutional right to protest”. A choose on the Tis Hazari court docket, ripping into the Delhi Police for its prices towards Chandrashekhar Azad, stated: “You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan. Even if it was Pakistan, you can go there and protest. Pakistan was a part of undivided India.”

The Bhim Military chief was arrested on December 21 over a dramatic protest a day earlier than at Jama Masjid, the place he surfaced instantly within the mosque advanced and slipped away after being taken into custody. He was arrested a day later and charged with arson and rioting.

The general public prosecutor, representing the police, bought off to a tough begin when he pleaded ignorance in regards to the First Info Report referring to prices towards Azad in Uttar Pradesh. The choose expressed shock when the prosecutor stated he would “find out”.

The prosecutor additionally referred to Azad’s social media posts to argue that he had incited violence. When the prosecutor learn out a put up by the Bhim Military chief about going to a dharna in Jama Masjid, Choose Kamini Lau stated: “What’s mistaken with a dharna? What’s mistaken with protesting? It’s one’s constitutional proper to protest.”

The choose continued: “Where is the violence? What is wrong with any of these posts? Who says you cannot protest…have you read the constitution?”

Not one of the posts have been unconstitutional, stated Choose Lau.

When the prosecutor argued that “permission needed to be taken” for such protests, the court docket shot again: “What permission? Supreme Court has said repeated use of Section 144 is abuse”. Final week, the Supreme Court docket stated in a major order on restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir that Part 144, a British-era legislation banning massive gatherings, “can’t be used as a tool to oppress difference of opinion”.

The choose stated she had seen protests even exterior parliament. “I want you to show me under which law is it prohibited for someone to prohibit outside religious places,” she stated, asking whether or not there was any proof of violence by Azad.

“We have drone footage and also evidences showing Azad giving inflammatory speech,” stated the prosecutor, requesting extra time to supply proof and different particulars. The case will resume tomorrow.

In his bail request, Azad had stated the police had invoked “boilerplate” prices towards him and arrested him “mechanically” with out following the due strategy of legislation. He additionally alleged he had been falsely implicated.