Having a whale of a time: Swimmer gets synchonised with ocean beast off the coast of Tonga 

A freediver has been photographed synchronising her swimming with a humpback whale.

Underwater photographer David Edgar, 30, took pictures of his spouse Alice, 31, freediving subsequent to the ocean beast as she mirrored its strikes.

The calm creature even appeared unbothered by her presence as she swam for the spectacular pictures, which have been taken off the coast of Tonga within the South Pacific.

The pair additionally took pictures with whale sharks within the Philippines, the place the younger collect to feed on plankton.

David stated: ‘My spouse Alice has an incredible reference to whales that permits her to share unimaginable moments underwater with these mild giants.

‘Freediving is basically taking one huge breath on the floor earlier than diving down and interacting with the animals – typically for over a minute and infrequently at depths of as much as 15 meters.

‘Regardless of the dimensions of those animals, and the uncooked energy that they’ve, there may be virtually a way of full serenity and calm when swimming alongside them.

‘They’re very conscious of people within the water and I get the sense that they’re as curious of us as we’re of them – significantly the younger calves.’

