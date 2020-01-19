January 19, 2020 | 6:21pm

A Hawaii man shot two cops lifeless and sparked an inferno that destroyed a minimum of 4 properties after his landlord tried to evict him on Sunday, in keeping with a neighborhood report.

Jerry Hanel allegedly stabbed his landlord after which opened fireplace on responding cops round 9:30 a.m., close to the Honolulu vacationer vacation spot of Diamond Head, police sources informed Hawaii Information Now.

A 3rd officer was injured, with a gunshot wound to the leg, the report stated.

Hanel then allegedly set fireplace to his house — and authorities consider he died within the blaze, the report stated.

It’s unclear if the owner survived.

The flames shortly unfold to close by properties, wiping out a minimum of 4 and damaging a number of extra.

A number of Honolulu Police Division automobiles had been additionally broken within the fireplace.

“This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawaii,” Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell stated on Twitter.

“I would like to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of the two officers as well as the entire Honolulu Police Department.”