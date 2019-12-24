Hawai’i vs BYU Live Stream Reddit College Football EVE Night game

BYU takes on Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl 2019 at 8 p.m. Eastern on ESPN. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson noted the team is trying to approach the bowl game as they do any other matchup. If you don’t have cable, you can watch Hawai’i vs BYU Live Stream Sofi Hawaii Bowl free on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV Stick or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Hawai’i vs BYU Live Stream

Date: Tuesday, December 24

Time: 800 p.m. ET

Location: Aloha Stadium (Honolulu, Hawai’i)

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch Here

The BYU Cougars and the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors have had some time off and are no doubt ready to hit the field. BYU and Hawaii will compete for holiday cheer in the Hawaii Bowl on Tuesday at Hawaiian Airlines Field at Aloha Stadium at 8 p.m. ET test. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

There was early excitement for the Cougars after they claimed the game’s first points three weeks ago, but it was the San Diego State Aztecs who ended up claiming the real prize. BYU took a 13-3 hit to the loss column at the hands of San Diego State. One thing holding BYU back was the mediocre play of QB Zach Wilson, who did not have his best game; besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Hawaii two weeks ago, and boy were they were right. They suffered a grim 31-10 defeat to the Boise State Broncos. The losing side was boosted by RB Miles Reed, who punched in one rushing touchdown.

This next game is expected to be close, with the Cougars going off at just a 2-point favorite. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past four games.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Cougars enter the contest having picked the ball off 15 times, good for ninth in the nation. Less enviably, the Rainbow Warriors are stumbling into the contest with the fourth most interceptions in the nation, having thrown 17 on the season. The Cougars’ secondary is poised to pounce all over the Rainbow Warriors’ passing game.

Watch Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs BYU Cougars Football Live Online

This is a series that has been long dominated by Brigham Young, the Cougars leading the all-time series 23-8. The two programs played five times from 1930-1974, Hawaii won four of them! Unfortunately, from 1978-2018 the Cougars are 22-4 against the Rainbow Warriors. Hawaii has never won in Provo, all eight of their victories over the Cougars occurring on Oahu. Their most recent win against BYU was in 2001, a famous 72-45 victory over then #8 ranked BYU, who was undefeated prior to that game. Current Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich was the star quarterback that day for the Warriors. Chad Owens returning kicks, Craig Stuzmann punting a ball into the stands, fun times. BYU won the latest contest between the two programs last fall in Provo by the score 49-23. Zach Wilson’s coming out party.