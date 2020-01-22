Hayden holds off Hotchkiss, 43-40

The Hotchkiss Bulldogs narrowly misplaced to the Hayden Tigers in a 43-40 contest on Saturday.

Hayden was lead in scoring by Liam Frentress who accounted for 13 factors whereas additionally recording six rebounds and one help. Hunter Slowik helped by chipping in 10 factors, eight rebounds, and two assists.

Hotchkiss was lead in scoring by Zac Ziemer who scored 15 factors. Jacob Palecki had a strong evening, scoring 14 factors.

Of their subsequent video games, Hayden will keep dwelling and play Little Snake River, whereas Hotchkiss will journey to play Vail Christian.

This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra knowledge is on the market.