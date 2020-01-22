Hayley Williams explains meaning of Petals For Armor: “The way for me to protect myself best is to be vulnerable”

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has defined the that means behind her Petals For Armor challenge in a brand new interview.

Learn extra: Hayley Williams – ‘Simmer’ observe assessment: solo debut from Paramore singer is a darkish, twisted pop curveball

Earlier right this moment (January 22), the musician premiered ‘Simmer’, the primary observe to be taken from her debut solo album, which is titled ‘Petals For Armor’.

Talking to BBC Radio 1’s Annie Mac, Williams gave some perception into the album’s title. “It’s part of a lyric in ‘Simmer’,” she mentioned. “A while ago, I went to this cranial-sacral masseuse. Maybe a lot of people might consider that a kind of woo woo witch doctor but I’ll take any help I can get. I was laying on her table and I started having these weirdly creepy visions of flowers growing out of me – and not in a beautiful way, it was very painful and very grotesque but I kind of realised in that moment there was a lot that was trying so hard to grow out of me and it was going to hurt to do it.”





She continued: “I believe, for me, it’s considerably of a mantra to attempt to keep mushy in a extremely, actually onerous world and really feel ache and let all of it come to you and attempt to put out one thing that may redeem all of it, even when it’s ugly at first. The lyric is “wrap your self in petals for armor” cos I saved feeling like the way in which for me to guard myself greatest is to be weak and be OK with having quite a lot of ache at sure occasions and likewise feeling quite a lot of pleasure at sure occasions.

“As long as I’m staying soft to those things and I’m open to letting those things in and out of me then I actually can survive the world a lot easier than if I stay hard and with my fists up all the time.”

Williams added that she wanted to have a break from her day job with Paramore to have the ability to get to the sentiments she explores on the album. “I was really excited about the band taking time off,” she mentioned. “It form of got here to some extent the place it was like, ‘What’s it like taking day without work with out dropping a member? Let’s attempt it!’

“I do believe when it’s time for us to make the next Paramore record there will be just as transparent lyrics and hopefully really visceral feelings that come across. I wouldn’t have had access to this stuff if we didn’t just pause and get quiet for a minute.”