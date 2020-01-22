Hayley Williams – ‘Simmer’ track review: solo debut from Paramore singer is a dark, twisted pop curveball

On Paramore’s 2017’s ‘After Laughter’ album, Hayley Williams had a brutally trustworthy reckoning with the previous. She mused on despair, hopelessness and her band’s extraordinarily storied previous, letting her masks (purposefully) slip for the primary time over music that continued the band’s trajectory in the direction of pop euphoria. As with anybody who’s been in a band since they have been 16, although, exterior preconceptions continued with reference to the band’s rockier emo roots and the notable departures of a number of members throughout the previous decade, as if she was having her ankles grabbed whereas she tried to pull the band into a brand new period.

It’s not an excessive amount of of a shock, then, to see her emerge with a solo venture just a few years later, and on first single ‘Simmer’, the sense of freedom is palpable. A darkish and twisted pop curveball, the track throws any historical past within the bin and begins afresh down a path of left-field pop music; after a glitchy introduction, the pointed and amplified exhalation that leads the track into its darkish groove says all of it.

‘Simmer’ depends on subtlety as its best weapon, with Williams experimenting with vocal tones she’s been hiding for 15 years, skipping by means of a nimble, near-whispered refrain in stark distinction to her booming, hair-raising tones in Paramore. Lyrically, too, she branches out, delivering a genuinely chilling second verse. “If my baby wanted safety from a fucker like that man / I’d sooner intestine him, ’trigger nothing cuts like a mom,” she sings, with the sharp supply of the curse phrase the one time her voice rises above being languid and reserved in the entire track.

The pop sensibilities of latter-day Paramore are loosely felt on ‘Simmer’, with the verses skipping together with the identical bounce as ‘After Laughter’, earlier than they proceed to move down a darker path.

The primary feeling right here, although, is of newness, and ‘Simmer’ serves as a clear slate that exhibits Hayley Williams to be able to producing a complete totally different sort of marvel.