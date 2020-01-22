Hayley Williams – “Simmer”

Paramore singer Hayley Williams has appeared semi-frequently as a solo artist over time, largely guesting on songs by artists starting from B.o.B to Chvrches to Zedd to American Soccer. She's solely shared one solo monitor as a lead artist, “Teenagers” from the soundtrack to 2009 movie Jennifer's Physique . However she’s going all-in on her solo profession in 2020. Final month, on her 31 st birthday, Williams introduced, “With the help of some of my closest friends, I made something I'm going to call my own . “She additionally promised we'd get to listen to a few of it in January, a promise she's following by on at this time.

Williams has launched a brand new solo monitor referred to as “Simmer,” our first style of her debut solo album Petals For Armor , out in Might. She cowrote the music with Paramore guitarist Taylor York, who produced it, and Joey Howard, a touring member of Paramore. Regardless of the personnel continuity, this isn’t billed as Paramore's follow-up to 2017 's After Laughter – nor does its creeping , artificial sound have a lot to do with that album's aesthetic past a shared curiosity in heavy syncopation. It jogs my memory a little bit of '00 s Radiohead making an attempt' 80 s pop, however Williams 'melodic instincts and vocal supply are unmistakably her personal. She's spoken earlier than about her reluctance to claim authority in her personal band, so maybe that is what occurs when she actually takes management.

In a press launch, Williams writes:

Making it was a scary, empowering expertise. A few of my proudest moments as a lyricist occurred whereas writing “PETALS FOR ARMOR.” And I used to be in a position to get my palms a little bit dirtier than standard when it got here to instrumentation. I'm in a band with my favourite musicians so I by no means actually really feel the necessity to step into a job as a participant relating to Paramore data. This mission, nonetheless, benefited from a little bit little bit of musical naïveté and rawness and so I experimented fairly a bit extra. I made this with a number of the closest individuals to me. Their respective abilities actually shine brilliant all through the report. I wish to suppose all of us make one another higher and the result’s one thing that sounds and FEELS precisely as I'd hoped it could. Now that it's time to place all of it on the market, I can lastly exhale. I'm excited to let individuals in to expertise a special facet of myself that I've solely very not too long ago develop into acquainted with.

The “Simmer” visuals are helmed by veteran music video director Warren Fu, who additionally headed up Paramore's “Rose-Colored Boy” video and has labored intently with the 1975 in recent times. Williams and Fu wrote the video's story together with inventive director Lindsey Byrnes.

Watch beneath.

Petals For Armor is out 5/eight on Atlantic.