HBO expands on why Game of Thrones prequel was scrapped

After making headlines with the shock axing of a Sport of Thrones prequel final 12 months, HBO has revealed extra about why it made the unlikely choice.

A pilot episode was written and produced by Jane Goldman (Kingsman), set hundreds of years earlier than the unique fantasy epic and starring Naomi Watts (The Loudest Voice) within the lead function.

Nevertheless, HBO opted to drag the plug on the potential collection, as an alternative selecting to maneuver ahead with a distinct prequel titled Home of the Dragon.

Casey Bloys, President of HBO Programming, informed Deadline: “One of many issues I believe Jane took on superbly, which was a problem, there was much more world creation as a result of she set hers eight,00zero years earlier than the [original] present, so it required much more.

“That is a big swing. One of the things about House of Dragons, there is a text, there is a book so that made it a little bit more of a road map for a series order. I think Jane did a beautiful job, it was a big challenge but there was nothing that I would point to and say, oh, that one element did not work, just overall it did not quite gel.”

He added: “We would have been very lucky to do one pilot, have that pilot go and be a success but in development as you know, it takes a lot of tries to get it right. This is no different.”

Home of the Dragon will draw from George R.R. Martin’s novel Hearth & Blood, which reveals extra in regards to the historical past of the Targaryens.

In the identical interview, Bloys estimated that the collection might make it to tv “sometime in 2022.”