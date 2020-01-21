hcraj stenographer recruitment 2020: direct recruitment of stenographer in Rajasthan High Court, pass 12th

Stenographer (clerk) in numerous district courts and district authorized providers authorities of Rajasthan Excessive Courtroom Jodhpur Purposes are invited for recruitment 2020. Based on the recruitment commercial, functions have been invited for the direct recruitment of vacant posts of Stenographer (Hindi) in Stenographer Grade-III (Hindi / English) and District Authorized Providers Authorities (together with native Lok Adalats) in District Courts.

The chosen candidate should function a trainee for 2 years. Throughout this time, the candidate can be paid a remuneration of 23, 700 per 30 days. After finishing the probation interval of two years, the total scale of pay can be given. Earlier than making use of for Stenographer within the District Courts or District Authorized Providers Authorities of Rajasthan, please learn the entire recruitment commercial given on the official web site of Rajasthan Excessive Courtroom https://hcraj.nic.in/. It’s also possible to see this commercial of clerk recruitment by clicking on the hyperlink given here- Rajasthan excessive court docket clerk recruitment 2020

Pay Scale – After two years 33800 – 106700 Rupees per 30 days

P The Identify – Stenographer

Whole variety of posts – 434

Academic Qualification – Senior Secondary Information of Hindi Diploma (Laptop Science / Laptop Utility)

Date of on-line software begin: 30 – 01 – 2020

Final date for on-line software: 28 – 02 – 2020

Age restrict – 18 to 40 years

Utility Payment – Basic / OBC: 600 Rupees

SC / ST: 400 Rupees

