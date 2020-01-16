HDFC Bank customers watch out: Crucial services to be affected on Jan. 18

RBI stops printing Rs 2,000 notes two years after demonetisation













HDFC Financial institution is likely one of the main banking and lending companies and any minor change may have a serious affect. Should you’re an HDFC Financial institution bank card holder, there’s an essential change arising however customers should be ready for some inconvenience.

HDFC Financial institution has issued an advisory to all of its bank card prospects about an upcoming downtime. The financial institution’s bank card companies will likely be affected on January 18 and prospects will not be capable of use some essential companies on Saturday.

HDFC Financial institution bank card system downtime

“Scheduled Upkeep Alert! HDFC Financial institution Credit score Card companies on IVR, PhoneBanking, and Internet/MobileBanking is not going to be accessible from 1 AM to 12 PM on 18th Jan 2020,” HDFC famous on its web site.

HDFC Financial institution bank card companies to be hitReuters

The outage appears to have an effect on bank card companies solely, whereas different banking companies are anticipated to work usually on Saturday. The upkeep can also be scheduled in a single day to have little affect on prospects’ utilization of bank card companies.

HDFC’s head of company communication Neeraj Jha mentioned the explanation behind the upcoming downtime for the bank card companies is that the financial institution is migrating to a brand new bank card system to offer prospects with an enhanced expertise. Jha additionally assured that throughout the scheduled upkeep, prospects can take pleasure in utilizing all different companies as all the time.

We’re migrating to a brand new bank card system to present our prospects an enhanced expertise. Do bear with us for a couple of hrs on Jan 18 when our card companies(and card companies ONLY) will likely be unavailable on IVR, PhoneBanking, Internet/MobileBanking from 1 AM-12 midday.

(half) — Neeraj Jha (@NeerajHDFCBank) January 15, 2020

Additional particulars on HDFC Financial institution’s new bank card system are awaited, however the financial institution has been revamping its efforts to offer prospects with a greater expertise of late. HDFC Financial institution not too long ago launched myApps, a collection of white-label apps for establishments. This technique permits municipalities, city native our bodies, and different establishments to digitise their ecosystem.

HDFC Financial institution bank card companies to be hit this weekendReuters

Reminiscing HDFC outage

HDFC Financial institution’s scheduled upkeep is anticipated to finish Sunday midday. In an occasion it’s prolonged, there could be some actually sad prospects. The latest outage of the financial institution’s app and internet banking service was a transparent instance of how badly issues may end up if the mentioned upkeep just isn’t mounted in due time.

HDFC’s internet banking and cell app companies had been down for 2 days in December final 12 months. The financial institution mentioned it was a technical glitch. Contemplating the upcoming downtime is a scheduled upkeep, prospects could be ready for it quite than taken unexpectedly.