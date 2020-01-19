HDFC Bank third-quarter net up 33% on loan growth, beats estimates

RBI stops printing Rs 2,000 notes two years after demonetisation













HDFC Financial institution Ltd, India’s largest non-public lender, on Saturday posted a virtually 33 p.c soar in standalone web revenue for the quarter to December helped by development in its loans portfolio.

HDFC Financial institution reported a web revenue of 74.16 billion Indian rupees ($1.04 billion) for its third quarter, up from 55.86 billion a 12 months earlier, it mentioned in a regulatory submitting.

That topped the 70.59 billion rupees anticipated by analysts on common, Refinitiv Eikon information confirmed.

HDFC Financial institutionReuters

Gross dangerous loans elevated to 1.42 p.c of whole loans from 1.38 p.c.

The financial institution’s web curiosity margin (NIM), an indicator of profitability, remained secure at four.2 p.c.

At a time when the trade has seen subdued mortgage development, the financial institution noticed its develop 19.9 p.c.

Deposits grew by 25.2 p.c, the financial institution mentioned.

The financial institution stays properly capitalised, with a capital adequacy ratio of 18.5 p.c on the finish of the quarter, properly above the regulatory requirement.