“He Always Stood Out”: Kohli Praises His Rival From 2008 U-19 World Cup

Virat Kohli, who presently leads the batting charts in Take a look at cricket, stated that he remembered New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as a participant who “always stood out” within the staff in the course of the 2008 Below-19 World Cup. Virat Kohli, who had led India to the title victory within the match, stated that Kane Williamson was somebody whose batting means was very totally different from his contemporaries. “I remember playing against Kane (Williamson). He was someone who always stood out in the team, his batting ability was very different from the other players who were around,” Virat Kohli was quoted as saying in a media launch by the ICC.

India and New Zealand had confronted off within the semi-final of the match, which turned out to be a close-fought affair. In a match shortened by rain, India grabbed victory with three wickets and 9 balls to spare.

The match additionally noticed an fascinating competitors between Kohli and Williamson. Kohli claimed the wicket of Williamson, who made his highest rating of the match within the conflict in opposition to India with a defiant knock of 37 off 80 deliveries.

Williamson, in return, took a effective catch to ship Kohli packing in India’s inning.

That match additionally featured gamers who’ve gone on to grow to be mainstays of their respective groups like Ravindra Jadeja, Trent Boult and Tim Southee.

“It is good to know that so many people from that batch, like Kane and Steve Smith, have played for their respective countries,” Kohli added.

Kohli, who made 235 runs at a median of 47 within the match, stated the 2008 Below-19 World Cup was an vital milestone in his profession because it helped the gamers get a platform to construct their careers.

“It helped us get a good platform to build on and make our careers from thereon, so it holds a very important place in my mind and heart. It is very important to understand and respect the opportunity it provides to you,” he stated forward of the 2020 version of the U-19 World Cup.