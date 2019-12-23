He claimed Chumash ancestry and raised millions. But experts say he’s not Chumash

On a current afternoon, Mati Waiya wore a bear bone in his nostril and a medication bag dangled from a strap round his neck. In his hand had been two California condor feathers, sacred to the Chumash individuals who as soon as flourished on the Southern and Central California coasts.

For greater than 1 / 4 of a century, Waiya has served as one of the crucial distinguished voices for the Chumash, invoking his ancestors’ ties to the land alongside the Santa Clara River. His nonprofit Wishtoyo Basis, which runs an training heart in Malibu, has raised greater than $12 million since 2015, IRS information present. The inspiration additionally has waged authorized battles to guard traditionally Chumash areas and waterways from air pollution and main development initiatives.

However leaders of the native Chumash band and tutorial specialists on the tribe’s historical past and family tree problem Waiya’s claims to Chumash roots. A number of even have requested whether or not it’s applicable for him and his household to make cash by the muse and allege he performs ceremonies that mislead the general public about Chumash tradition and usurps the position of the tribal management in Ventura County.

A Instances evaluate of census, delivery, marriage, dying and Roman Catholic Church information relationship to the 18th century reveals that Waiya’s forebears got here from Mexico, the place ethnohistorians stated there have been no Chumash.

In an interview at an outdated Santa Paula golf course that his basis has purchased to create a Chumash cultural conservancy, Waiya stated he had a documented household family tree that reveals he’s of Chumash descent, however he declined to share it with The Instances.

“We know where we come from,” Waiya stated, gesturing to the Topatopa Mountains.

Questionable claims to Native American ancestry have change into frequent in current many years, infuriating tribes who complain that their tradition is commonly appropriated for monetary acquire.

A Instances investigation this yr discovered that greater than $300 million in contracts reserved by native, state and federal authorities companies for minorities throughout the nation as an alternative went to contractors who made unsubstantiated claims to being Cherokee Indians. The contractors had been members of unrecognized teams that federally acknowledged tribes say are illegitimate. A evaluate of family tree information relationship to the 19th century discovered that the contractors’ ancestors had been white.

The controversy over Waiya’s ancestry is extra advanced, elevating thorny problems with cultural identification and who can legitimately characterize Chumash pursuits.

Waiya has sturdy assist from some Chumash members of his basis who say he has fought to protect the tribe’s historical past and tradition. However to his detractors, Waiya’s position as one of many state’s most seen leaders of the Chumash individuals makes his ancestral claims all of the extra regarding.

A worldwide phenomenon

Among the many Chumash, disputes over tribal heritage return many years and are sophisticated by the truth that the federal authorities formally acknowledges just one group — the Santa Ynez band in Santa Barbara County — as a tribe. Students say there are doubtlessly 1000’s of individuals with Chumash ancestry who are usually not members of the acknowledged tribe.

Anthropologist Brian Haley, who has carried out analysis on the backgrounds of individuals asserting Native American identities, stated questionable claims to indigenous heritage started to extend within the 1960s. Many, he stated, got here to sincerely consider household tales about Native American ancestors.

Haley, a professor at State College of New York Oneonta, stated he additionally traced Waiya’s roots again to Mexico.

“We’re looking at something that’s actually a global phenomenon, people asserting indigenous identities,” Haley stated.

A spokesperson for the Santa Ynez band of Chumash Indians declined to remark.

For 1000’s of years, the Chumash fished and foraged on tribal lands that prolonged from San Luis Obispo County to Malibu. The tribe encompassed about 150 villages earlier than the Chumash had been practically worn out by illness and violence after Europeans arrived in California.

At present, there isn’t a single full-blooded Chumash left, in accordance with students.

Waiya, 63, stated his work is to coach the general public and advocate for Chumash tradition and the surroundings.

The Ventura County-based Wishtoyo Basis has filed lawsuits over allegations of polluting native waters, together with two that finally required Six Flags Magic Mountain and town of Ventura to scale back the dumping of pollution into the Santa Clara River and its estuary. The Trump administration additionally settled a Wishtoyo lawsuit by agreeing to designate a habitat to safeguard humpback whales.

The nonprofit counts the Leonardo DiCaprio Basis amongst its donors, and the actor Beau Bridges has served on the board. Terry Tamminen, former head of the California Environmental Safety Company, began the muse with Waiya and is the board’s vice chairman.

‘Colonization of our culture’

Within the final three years, federal tax filings present, Waiya’s wage as the muse’s government director has ranged from $80,000 to $161,000. Final yr, he was paid $120,000 plus practically $9,600 from a associated group that wasn’t recognized on the tax doc.

The inspiration additionally employs his spouse, Luhui Isha, as its director of cultural sources, in addition to his son, a nephew and Isha’s son, in accordance with an legal professional for the group.

Waiya and the muse declined to say how a lot his family members are paid. The nonprofit isn’t required to reveal salaries for workers making underneath $50,000. Waiya’s sister-in-law sits on the board of administrators and serves as its secretary. She just isn’t paid, in accordance with tax filings.

Julie Tumamait-Stenslie, chairwoman of the native Chumash tribe often called the Barbareño/Ventureño band of Mission Indians, described Waiya’s work because the “colonization of our culture for his own personal gain. We don’t get to weigh in on how he is interpreting our culture.” She and three others stated Waiya misrepresents traditions by blowing right into a conch shell at blessing ceremonies — an act they are saying was by no means a Chumash apply.

Tumamait-Stenslie additionally criticized Wishtoyo’s involvement in a authorized settlement with the developer behind Newhall Ranch, a deliberate metropolis of 58,000 in northwest Los Angeles County.

Mati Waiya performs a ceremony in 2010 on the Malibu Lagoon. Is blowing right into a conch an precise Chumash apply? Some say no. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Instances)

In 2010, Waiya submitted a letter to the U.S. Military Corps of Engineers and the California Division of Fish and Sport invoking his ancestors 20 instances as he argued that the event would ravage the world Chumash individuals as soon as lived.

The Wishtoyo Basis sued to cease the event, becoming a member of a coalition of environmental activists that included the Santa Ynez band of Chumash Indians. A number of members of the coalition settled with the developer in 2017.

In a separate confidential settlement, the developer — FivePoint Holdings LLC — gave the muse an undisclosed sum to purchase land and assemble a Chumash museum, which has not but been constructed.

The inspiration took in practically $eight.9 million in authorized settlement income final yr, in accordance with its 2018 tax submitting. The doc doesn’t say whether or not the cash got here from the Newhall settlement, and the nonprofit’s board president declined to remark.

The inspiration lately bought the shuttered Mountain View Golf Course and two neighboring parcels for about $5.5 million, property information present. The nonprofit plans to show the land into an “ecological and cultural conservancy.”

Tumamait-Stenslie stated she would have most well-liked to maintain preventing the Newhall Ranch mission. Although Waiya’s basis was a part of a coalition of teams that sued, Tumamait-Stenslie stated she blames Waiya for not reaching out to incorporate her Ventura Chumash tribe in choices in regards to the go well with since he holds himself out as representing tribal pursuits within the space.

“People who don’t know or don’t want to question [Waiya’s] authenticity will think he’s representing a tribe, but he’s not,” Tumamait-Stenslie stated.

Raudel Bañuelos, the band’s vice chair, stated: “He has no right representing Chumash interests.”

Carole Goldberg, president of the Wishtoyo Basis’s board and a UCLA regulation professor, stated Tumamait-Stenslie’s Chumash band “declined to engage with Wishtoyo despite invitations to partner on local issues” and didn’t beforehand present an curiosity within the Newhall Ranch growth.

For those who suppose you could find neat, crisp genealogies for every little thing, that’s mistaken. Carole Goldberg, president of the Wishtoyo Basis board

In accordance with Tumamait-Stenslie, the muse’s legal professional did strategy her greater than a decade in the past, however she rejected the invitation as a result of she doesn’t take into account Waiya to be Chumash.

Goldberg dismissed the accusation that Waiya misrepresents the tribe’s tradition. She stated it got here from “an exceptionally small, non-representative subset of Chumash people who dispute any cultural practices which differ from their own.”

The inspiration board, Goldberg stated, had reviewed allegations that Waiya and his spouse weren’t descended from the Chumash and concluded they didn’t warrant additional inquiry.

She stated that it was frequent within the 19th century for California Indians to determine themselves as members of different ethnicities to U.S. census takers out of worry of persecution and even dying by the hands of white settlers.

“If you think you can find neat, crisp genealogies for everything, that’s mistaken,” Goldberg stated.

Earlier this yr, Tumamait-Stenslie and two different Chumash — Jonathan Cordero and Matthew Vestuto — wrote to Waiya and his spouse, demanding proof for the couple’s ancestry claims.

“As you will hopefully agree, the misappropriation of Chumash identity and culture is a serious affront to Chumash peoples and adversely affects the Chumash community’s relations with the broader public,” they wrote in January 2019.

Waiya and Isha didn’t reply to the letter.

Cordero and Vestuto later despatched letters to the muse board, alleging the couple are usually not descended from Chumash individuals. They stated the board by no means responded to the allegations.

Isha, whose delivery title is Paulette Ward, informed The Instances she descends from Chumash on her father’s facet and stated “outsiders” shouldn’t meddle in disputes between Native People.

She declined to supply proof of Chumash ancestry, saying that paper information are unreliable and that the Chumash handed down their tradition from one technology to a different by oral traditions.

“It’s very important to leave native business to native people,” she stated.

‘Incredible work’

Some Chumash individuals, together with members of the Wishtoyo Ladies’s Elders Council and a number of other of Cordero’s family members, signed letters denouncing those that problem the Chumash identification of others. The letters didn’t title Waiya however had been posted on Wishtoyo’s web site.

The letter from the Ladies’s Elders Council stated the assaults are motivated by “jealousy and hatred,” and are aided by “biased academics of questionable authority.” It states that “Chumash identity is rightly held through a number of different ways,” together with genealogical documentation, oral household histories and tribal enrollment or membership.

Georgiana Sanchez, head of the Wishtoyo Ladies’s Elders Council, stated that she hadn’t seen Waiya’s genealogical paperwork and didn’t rule out the likelihood that he was Mexican American and have become Chumash by absorbing the tradition.

Sanchez pointed to the “incredible work” Waiya has achieved in defending Chumash land and selling the tribe’s tradition. She stated when she met him twenty years in the past, she discovered him to be “very authentic.”

Her daughter, Deborah Sanchez, is Wishtoyo’s board chair and a Los Angeles Superior Court docket choose. She declined to remark.

Cordero, a sociology professor at California Lutheran College, stated that Chumash communities have the precise to just accept somebody as “ethnically Chumash” — although he would disagree with such a choice — in the event that they don’t have any Chumash ancestry. However he stated Waiya can’t declare the credibility that comes with having Chumash ancestors.

“Contrary to his claims, Mati Waiya has no Chumash ancestry,” Cordero stated.

Waiya’s delivery certificates identifies him as Frank Rocha — which he calls his “slave name”— and says his dad and mom had been white, a racial designation that may embody Latinos. His father was born in Mexico, the certificates stated.

The Instances additionally examined delivery and different genealogical information for Waiya’s household on his mom’s facet, going again eight generations. A few of his ancestors had been troopers who helped colonize California for Spain, in accordance with the information.

Not one of the paperwork recognized Waiya’s ancestors as Chumash, however a 1930 U.S. census file says his great-great grandmother, Celedonia Baldonado, was from a “Mission Tribe.”

John Johnson, an ethnohistorian on the Santa Barbara Museum of Pure Historical past, stated the phrase was a catch-all for Native People, not solely the Chumash, who lived close to missions in California and Mexico.

Different information determine Baldonado by varied surnames however don’t say she was Native American. At the least two paperwork put her delivery place as California however most stated she was born in Mexico.

Johnson, who has spent many years finding out Chumash tradition and ancestry, stated he examined Baldonado’s background when Waiya’s cousin contacted him within the late 1990s and requested that he attempt to show the household’s Chumash ancestry by her.

Johnson stated he concluded Baldonado was born in Mexico.

Her youngsters present up in baptism information on the Santa Barbara mission, however they aren’t recognized as Native People. Johnson stated it could be extremely unlikely for Baldonado and her youngsters to have escaped being recorded as California Indians within the Spanish church information or in U.S. census entries, and keep away from different efforts to doc them as Native American.

He stated Waiya’s family members “were disappointed that we didn’t find Chumash ancestry.”

Requested in regards to the findings, Waiya challenged his detractors to “take us to court” over his ancestry.

“They’re submissive to a genocidal, colonial thinking that’s destroyed our people,” Waiya stated of his Chumash critics. “We don’t have to prove this …They’re not the Chumash police or the Chumash God.”