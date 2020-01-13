“He got his clock cleaned”: Jerami Grant’s toughness, defense essential to Nuggets’ postseason goals

Jerami Grant sprinted again in transition Sunday evening when the air exited his lungs with zero warning.

The Nuggets’ newcomer laid on his again contained in the Pepsi Heart. Eyes closed. Squirming and gasping for breath.

“I just heard the crowd react,” stated teammate Monte Morris, after a fourth-quarter blindside display screen by way of Clippers’ large man Montrezl Harrell drew a whistle and leveled Grant in Denver’s 114-104 victory. “I had seen (Grant) on the bottom and I attempted to seize him immediately. All people stated: ‘Let him breathe, let him breathe.’

“I’m like: ‘You’re tough, man. Get up.’”

Grant slowly recovered, rose to his toes, and closed the sport with ferocity. His defensive prowess helped pressure Clippers star Kawhi Leonard to overlook 13 pictures, convert solely 28% of his Three-point tries and cough up three turnovers.

Grant’s crowning achievement? A pair of blocks on the rim towards the previous two-time NBA Finals MVP, of which Nuggets coach Michael Malone stated: “You don’t see very often against Kawhi Leonard.”

“Jerami is someone who can match with him,” heart Nikola Jokic stated. “Kawhi is really amazing. It seems like every shot is going in. But (Grant) made him work because of his length and how quick he is.”

Taking pictures guard Gary Harris added: “(Grant) is a great defender and helps us out in so many ways.”

Energy ahead Paul Millsap’s ongoing harm absence (knee) locations Grant in a beginning position the franchise doubtless envisions him to satisfy long-term. And, Grant showcased Sunday precisely what the Nuggets envisioned once they acquired him by means of commerce final summer season with the Thunder — a 6-foot-Eight wing with a freakish wingspan and relentless motor to lock down whichever opposing star wing that Denver would possibly draw within the postseason.

“It’s about trying to contain the ball and making him take tough shots,” Grant stated of defending Leonard. “You get beat on some plays and thank goodness I’ve got the athleticism to try to meet him at the rim.”

Grant’s offensive effectiveness has fluctuated with double-figures scoring in additional than half his video games this season. He totaled 11 factors on Sunday, with 7 coming on the free-throw line. Grant described the fallout from his collision with Harrell as getting “just the wind knocked out of me a little bit” and stated that NBA screens are generally “a little harder than what you expect.”

What issues most, although, is the way you reply.

Grant’s Sunday response was indicative of a bigger Nuggets theme in 2020.

“This was a great game for us with physicality throughout,” Grant stated. “It’s good for us and especially come playoff time. We don’t know who we’ll be seeing, but we showed resiliency.”