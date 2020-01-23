“He Is Desperate”: India Slams Imran Khan For Raising Kashmir At Davos

International Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar slammed Pakistan in a press meet on Thursday.

New Delhi:

India has dismissed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s name for international intervention to stop a showdown between “two nuclear-armed countries”, saying that the neighbouring nation’s efforts could be higher spent in taking verifiable motion in opposition to terror teams on its territory than attempting to “distract” the worldwide group.

Talking to mediapersons at the moment, Exterior Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar noticed that there was “nothing new” in what Imran Khan had mentioned on the World Financial Discussion board meet in Davos, Switzerland. “His remarks suggest that he is desperate and rapidly losing hope. The global community can now see through their double standards. While they pretend to be victims of terrorism on the one hand, they foster extremists who spread terrorism in India and other countries on the other,” he mentioned.

Mr Kumar additionally claimed that Pakistan’s makes an attempt to create an “alarmist situation” in Kashmir have failed miserably. “Our position on Kashmir has been clear and consistent through the years. These are bilateral issues that need to be discussed between India and Pakistan, and there is no role for a third party in this situation,” he mentioned, including that Imran Khan ought to resolve points in “his own country” earlier than trying elsewhere.

The Exterior Affairs Ministry spokesperson additionally maintained that the World Financial Discussion board was not an applicable platform to debate such points.

In an interview performed on the sidelines of the Davos meet, Imran Khan had urged worldwide powers — together with the United Nations and the US — to assist de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan earlier than issues get to a degree of no return. “You cannot have two nuclear-armed countries even contemplating a conflict,” he mentioned, claiming that there was each risk of India attempting to lift tensions on the border to “divert attention from domestic issues” equivalent to protests in opposition to the Citizenship Modification Act.

Among the many calls for made by the Pakistan Prime Minister was the positioning of a UN Army Observer Group alongside the road of management between the 2 nations.

Throughout his meet with Imran Khan the day gone by, United States President Donald Trump had repeated his provide to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir. “We are talking about Kashmir and with relation to what’s going on with Pakistan and India. If we can help, we certainly will be helping. We have been watching it and following it very, very closely,” he mentioned.