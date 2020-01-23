“He Raped Me”: Actress Testifies In Court In Harvey Weinstein Trial

New York:

“The Sopranos” actress Annabella Sciorra fought again tears as she instructed a courtroom Thursday that being raped by Harvey Weinstein left her feeling like she was having “a seizure” and prompted her to self-harm.

In emotional testimony at Weinstein’s trial, Sciorra described him barging into her New York house late at evening within the early 1990s and attacking her whereas she was carrying a nightgown.

“It was just so disgusting that my body started to shake in a way that was very unusual. I didn’t really even know what was happening,” the 59-year-old mentioned.

Sciorra confronted the jury as she held her palms above her head and clasped her wrists to reveal how Weinstein, then 3 times her weight, held her down on her mattress and sexually assaulted her.

“He got on top of me and he raped me,” she mentioned, beneath questioning by lead prosecutor Joan Illuzzi-Orbon.

“He put his penis inside of my vagina and he raped me,” repeated Sciorra, the primary of Weinstein’s accusers to take the stand in proceedings seen as key to the #MeToo motion.

Weinstein, 67, prevented eye contact and gestured in the direction of one in all his legal professionals as Sciorra instructed the New York state courtroom that the previous movie producer then carried out oral intercourse on her.

“I didn’t have very much fight left inside me at this point. My body just shut down,” mentioned Sciorra, carrying a navy blue costume with lengthy sleeves.

Weinstein has pleaded not responsible to sexually assaulting former manufacturing assistant Mimi Haleyi and raping actress Jessica Mann. He denies all allegations of non-consensual intercourse.

Sciorra, finest identified for her function as Gloria Trillo in American mob drama “The Sopranos,” gave proof to help the prosecution’s case that Weinstein was a profession sexual predator.

Her allegation is simply too previous to be included on the cost sheet however the cost of predatory sexual assault, which carries potential life imprisonment, requires prosecutors to show he sexually assaulted at the very least two individuals.

Self-harm

Sciorra mentioned the alleged assault occurred within the plush Manhattan neighborhood of Gramercy Park within the winter of 1993-94 after Weinstein dropped her off at house following a enterprise dinner at a restaurant.

It left her traumatized and withdrawn and she or he began ingesting closely and started reducing herself afterwards, Sciorra testified.

“I would have blood on my fingers and my hands,” she recounted.

Sciorra mentioned she didn’t go public with the allegations till The New Yorker journal revealed her account in October 2017 as a result of she was “afraid for her life.”

She instructed Weinstein’s trial she by no means reported the alleged incident to police as a result of she was confused that it had been allegedly perpetrated by somebody she knew.

“I would say I felt at the time that rape was something that happened in a back alleyway in a dark place by somebody you didn’t know,” she mentioned.

Sciorra added that when she later confronted Weinstein in regards to the incident he turned offended and threatening.

She tried to keep away from him out of worry however he would observe her down, together with to a lodge room on the 1997 Cannes Movie Pageant, she testified.

“When I opened the door the defendant was in his underwear with a bottle of baby oil in one hand and a videotape in the other,” Sciorra mentioned.

Throughout cross-examination, lead protection legal professional Donna Rotunno challenged Sciorra on the “vague” timeline of the alleged assault.

She additionally questioned Sciorra as to why she didn’t inform pals or her constructing’s doorman in regards to the assault afterwards.

“At the time, I didn’t understand that that was rape,” mentioned Sciorra.

Rotunno accused Sciorra of offering inconsistent details about the precise location of the house as properly.

“You’re a professional actress, correct?” Rotunno mentioned to Sciorra.

“As part of that job Ms. Sciorra, you pretend to be someone you’re not. Is that fair to say?” she requested.

“No,” replied Sciorra.

Greater than 80 ladies, together with Angelina Jolie, have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct however the trial, scheduled to run till March 6, pertains to simply two.

