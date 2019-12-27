He removed his own eyeball in a psych hospital. His family couldn’t sue — until now

Roman Arustamyan can’t see the vacation decorations surrounding him, or his spouse and youngsters shuffling round in sweaters of their Van Nuys residence.

Arustamyan, 64, was recognized with a extreme psychological sickness greater than 20 years in the past. His household mentioned medicines helped the retired neurosurgeon hold his signs in test and keep largely wholesome — till 2013, when he eliminated one in all his eyeballs throughout a keep at a neighborhood psychiatric hospital.

Three years later, Arustamyan badly broken his different eye throughout stays at two totally different hospitals, and it needed to be eliminated, the household mentioned.

Arustamyan is one in all lots of of individuals throughout the state who’ve been injured whereas admitted to psychiatric hospitals in California over the previous decade, in accordance with a Occasions evaluation. Many of the incidents have been brought on by low employees, employees errors and unsafe amenities, the evaluation discovered.

Affected person advocates say these issues proceed partially as a result of individuals battle to carry lawsuits towards hospitals for wrongdoing. Attorneys typically received’t take the circumstances as a result of a California legislation limits payouts in medical malpractice fits a lot that even essentially the most favorable verdict wouldn’t cowl the price of years of litigation, they are saying.

However the Arustamyans’ attorneys discovered a method to get across the cap and sued three hospitals for Roman’s accidents.

As an alternative of suing for medical malpractice, the attorneys tried a special tack: A choose allowed them to sue for dependent grownup abuse, releasing them from the malpractice payout cap.

Jeff Rudman, president-elect of the Shopper Attorneys Assn. of Los Angeles, mentioned he had by no means heard of the technique being employed earlier than.

Arustamyan’s daughter, Seda, mentioned she hopes the lawsuits will open the door for different households to carry psychiatric hospitals accountable and hopefully will result in improved affected person care.

“How can you put a person you love so much in a hospital like that?” mentioned Seda, 33.

Ernest Arustamyan gently shaves his father, Roman Arustamyan, at their residence in Van Nuys. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Occasions)

Seda Arustamyan, proper, helps her father stroll exterior briefly after breakfast. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Occasions)

In 1992, Roman and his spouse, Karine Arustamyan, left Armenia with their three kids after the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Roman, who had been a neurosurgeon in Armenia, started working as a surgical technician in Skokie, Sick. He additionally began learning to turn out to be a licensed doctor in america.

However in 1995, he was recognized with bipolar dysfunction and needed to stop his job. The household moved to Los Angeles to be nearer to associates who had additionally moved from Armenia.

For years, Roman lived comfortably at residence along with his household. He chatted with Seda concerning the volleyball staff she coached, watched soccer along with his son Ernest and performed along with his grandchildren. He would often be hospitalized for manic habits, however medicines usually saved his situation — now recognized as schizoaffective dysfunction — underneath management.

In early 2013, throughout a visit to Armenia, he stopped taking his tablets and have become aggressive and agitated. Upon his return, he was hospitalized at BHC Alhambra Hospital, a psychiatric facility in Rosemead.

Per week later, Seda mentioned she acquired a name from the hospital: Her father had eliminated his eyeball.

“I was so confused by how something so extreme could happen in the care of a psychiatric hospital,” she mentioned.

Roman Arustamyan had been a neurosurgeon in Armenia. He and his spouse, Karine, left in 1992 after the autumn of the Soviet Union. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Occasions)

Eradicating one’s personal eye, generally known as autoenucleation or self-enucleation, is a uncommon symptom of psychiatric sicknesses, mostly schizophrenia, in accordance with a 2007 evaluate paper on the phenomenon. A earlier Occasions evaluation of self-harm incidents at California psychiatric amenities over the previous decade recognized no less than two sufferers who eliminated their eyes whereas admitted to the hospital.

The Arustamyans determined to sue BHC Alhambra, alleging that it failed to guard Roman.

A 1975 California legislation positioned a $250,000 cap on medical malpractice payouts aside from for medical payments and lack of future earnings. The legislation didn’t embrace will increase for inflation.

The legislation’s supporters say it prevents frivolous lawsuits and retains down docs’ malpractice insurance coverage premiums. Affected person advocates argue the restrict has prevented legitimate circumstances from being introduced towards hospitals.

In 2014, an unsuccessful state poll measure would have elevated the cap to $1.1 million — the unique quantity had it grown with inflation. Advocates are actually amassing signatures to attempt to put the same initiative on the 2020 poll.

“California is the most progressive state in America, but it literally has the most regressive medical negligence laws,” mentioned Jamie Courtroom, president of the nonprofit Shopper Watchdog.

In the course of the trial final yr, the Arustamyans’ attorneys argued that the hospital had failed to offer Roman his medicines the evening he harmed his eye. He was not monitored each 15 minutes as had been ordered, they mentioned.

At trial, the attention specialist who handled Arustamyan within the emergency room testified that he had eliminated his eye with such precision — one thing that solely a skilled surgeon might seemingly do — that it should have taken greater than an hour to take action, in accordance with court docket paperwork. The clear reduce that severed the optic nerve made it unimaginable to revive his imaginative and prescient, she testified.

“Your whole job is to prevent something like this from happening, that’s what they’re there to do,” legal professional Steve Vartazarian mentioned in an interview. “They just didn’t do it.”

In August 2018 a jury awarded the Arustamyans $772,000, in accordance with court docket paperwork. The jury didn’t discover that employees had acted with recklessness or malice.

In an announcement to The Occasions, hospital CEO Peggy Minnick mentioned there’s video proof that Arustamyan was checked on each 15 minutes, per hospital protocol. She additionally identified that state officers who reviewed the case didn’t cite the ability for any violations.

“Every member of our team of professionals is dedicated to supporting the well-being of our patients and their loved ones,” she mentioned. “Our work is driven by our commitment to serving each person with dignity and respect.”

Lawsuits towards Adventist Well being Glendale and Royal Palms Convalescent Hospital in Glendale are pending.

The Arustamyans’ attorneys say in authorized papers that employees members at Adventist didn’t monitor Arustamyan carefully sufficient, permitting him to severely injure his eye, which then needed to be eliminated. He was later transferred to Royal Palms, the place he broken his eye socket, they are saying.

Adventist Well being spokeswoman Alicia Gonzalez mentioned in an announcement that hospital officers “disagree with the alleged facts in this case” and are assured they “will establish that all appropriate measures were provided for patient safety and care.”

“We are deeply committed to the safety and the well being of all of our patients,” she mentioned.

An legal professional for Royal Palms mentioned he couldn’t touch upon the litigation.

Since he misplaced his sight, Roman spends most of his time resting. He requires assist with nearly any exercise, together with consuming and showering. He tried listening to soccer video games on TV with Ernest, however he turned annoyed. He didn’t like audio books for lengthy both.

Earlier than he turned in poor health, he was a well-respected neurosurgeon. Throughout a serious earthquake in Armenia in 1988, Roman carried out mind surgical procedure on a 5-year-old woman whom others had declared lifeless, Karine mentioned. The woman’s household later requested him to be the kid’s godfather, she remembered.

Now, Seda and her siblings carefully observe scientific trials to revive sight to blind individuals, and report the developments to their dad.

“He always is like, ‘I hope I would be the first candidate to be able to get that,’” Seda mentioned. “It’s so hard to hear him say that.”

Seda, an administrator at a neighborhood faculty, not too long ago received engaged and is planning her marriage ceremony for subsequent yr. She begins to cry when she realizes that her dad won’t ever see her kids. Her mom, sitting beside her, places a hand on her shoulder and wipes tears from her personal eyes.

However nonetheless, Seda mentioned she is grateful her father is alive. On her marriage ceremony day, the 2 of them will experience in a horse and carriage to the marriage venue.

Then he’ll stroll her down the aisle.