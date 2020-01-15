Head to a Post-Apocalyptic Wasteland in Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled’s New Rustland Grand Prix

Crash Workforce Racing Nitro-Fueled has despatched us to prehistoric occasions to hold with dinosaurs. It’s allow us to play as child variations of our favourite Crash characters. And now, we’ll get to go to a post-apocalyptic wasteland in its new Rustland Grand Prix occasion. Like with the entire seasonal Grand Prix’s which have come earlier than it, the brand new Grand Prix is free and goes dwell for PS4 customers tomorrow, January 16, 2020. As all the time, the occasion will include a brand new observe, skins, gear, and a “monstrous new character,” that may be utilized for those who fill your Nitro Gauge.

This serves as the sport’s seventh free Grand Prix, following the current Winter Pageant that launched on the finish of 2019.

Beneath, you possibly can take a look at the brand new occasion’s launch trailer:

Right here’s what to anticipate from the brand new Rustland Grand Prix:

New Observe: An outpost of metal, hearth, graffiti, and heavy steel is all that is still within the arid panorama. It's Mega-Combine Mania, and it's a observe that's certain to make your hair stand on finish!

New Karts: Your trip is every part on this wasteland, so ensure that it's as much as the duty. Unlock three new karts this season to amp issues up on the observe.

Pit Cease Gadgets: Intimidation is half the battle, so gear up with the brand new customization gadgets obtainable to unlock on this Grand Prix! Rock an industrial-punk fashion with Rustland skins, paint-jobs and stickers. Then, tag your kart with spray-paint decals and wheels.

Champion Kart and Decal: End within the prime 5 % of the Grand Prix leaderboards and win the Champion Kart and Rustland signature decal!

Right here, you’ll find a batch of screenshots for Crash Workforce Racing’s new Rustland Grand Prix:

Crash Workforce Racing Nitro-Fueled has garnered a lot reward since its launch and was even topped the Finest Racing sport at The Recreation Awards 2019.

Will you be checking the brand new occasion out?