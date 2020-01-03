Headteacher appears in court over double knife murder of estranged wife and her new lover

A particular wants college headteacher appeared in courtroom right this moment accused of stabbing to loss of life his estranged spouse and her new boyfriend in a rage on New 12 months’s Day.

Rhys Hancock, 39, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court docket in Derby this morning charged with murdering the mom of his three youngsters Helen Almey, additionally 39, and Martin Griffiths, 47.

In five-minute listening to Hancock, carrying a sensible go well with, solely spoke to verify his identify, tackle and age.

He didn’t enter a plea and was remanded in custody till Monday the place he’ll seem at Derby Crown Court docket.

Rhys Hancock (pictured along with his youngsters), the 39-year-old husband of Helen Hancock, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court docket on Friday morning for the double homicide of his spouse and Martin Griffiths

Sufferer: Mom-of-three Helen Hancock (nee Almey, pictured), 39, was stabbed to loss of life alongside her new accomplice Martin Griffiths within the early hours of New 12 months’s Day because it emerged police have been on the home days earlier

Derbyshire Police confirmed that it had referred itself to Britain’s police watchdog the IOPC within the wake of the deaths ‘attributable to contact between Mrs Hancock and officers previous to the incident’ – police are pictured throughout their investigations on Thursday January 2 in Duffield, Derbyshire

Hancock is accused of storming the couple’s former marital dwelling in Duffield and knifing the brand new couple to loss of life as they noticed in 2020 collectively.

Police had been referred to as to the home at 4am on January 1 after somebody was heard screaming: ‘They’re lifeless! They’re lifeless! What have you ever f******g carried out?’

Hancock’s Seat MPV was discovered deserted within the street outdoors with its driver’s doorways open and he was arrested on the scene.

Yesterday MailOnline revealed PE instructor Helen Almey, 39, referred to as police to her dwelling over Christmas and Derbyshire Police later confirmed that it had referred itself to Britain’s police watchdog the IOPC ‘attributable to contact between Mrs Hancock and officers’ previous to her homicide. They’d not say what number of instances they visited.

The brand new couple’s grieving households have paid tribute to Mrs Hancock – who had reverted to her maiden identify of Almey on social media – and father-of-two Mr Griffiths after they have been murdered whereas seeing in 2020 collectively.

Mrs Hancock’s household mentioned: ‘The household are devastated on the lack of Helen who was a beautiful, stunning, pleasant, bubbly and social particular person’.

Whereas Mr Griffiths’s loved-ones mentioned: ‘Martin was a beautiful dad, husband, son, brother and uncle, who had a ardour for journey, operating and a love of animals.

‘He loved travelling the world, mountaineering and spending time along with his two youngsters. He can be significantly missed’.

Estranged: Helen Hancock (nee Almey) was discovered lifeless on the dwelling she as soon as shared together with her estranged headteacher husband, Rhys Hancock (pictured collectively)

Hours after the tragedy Claire Griffiths (proper) modified her cowl picture on Fb to an image of her together with her estranged husband in happier instances. They’re believed to have separated in 2019

Requested in regards to the tragedy Mrs Griffiths, 40, mentioned right this moment: ‘Completely devastated for me, my youngsters and all concerned

Investigation: A double homicide probe underway in Duffield after police had been referred to as to the scene at 4am

Mr Griffiths was a former director of a advertising and marketing firm and described himself on social media as ‘dad and greatest pal to 2 stunning youngsters’.

Fb photos present him having fun with mountaineering journeys with family and friends, which he scaled to boost cash for charity.

He was additionally a eager bicycle owner, snooker participant, cricket fan and fell runner and is believed to have separated from spouse Claire in 2019.

Hours after the tragedy Mrs Griffiths modified her cowl picture on Fb to an image of her together with her estranged husband and their son Oliver and daughter Lily Could, 13, in happier instances.

Requested in regards to the tragedy Mrs Griffiths, 40, mentioned: ‘Completely devastated for me, my youngsters and all concerned.

‘Not one of the reviews have mentioned that the male sufferer was nonetheless married, though separated and that he has left two youngsters.’

A cordon in place on the property (pictured) the place Helen and her new accomplice have been murdered

Police combing the road for proof that may hyperlink the killer to the scene the place a brand new couple died on New 12 months’s Day

It’s believed Mr Griffiths met Mrs Hancock via a neighborhood operating membership.

One advice on his LinkedIn web page describes him as: ‘foremost a genuinely nice man, personable, approachable .’

It provides: ‘Past Martin’s skilled functionality he’s an inspiring man, keen to tackle important challenges within the pursuit of accomplishment this speaks volumes about his character and integrity.’

Officers have been on ladders inspecting the roof and pulling up drains in Duffield as they search for clues and maybe a homicide weapon

Helen, who began utilizing her maiden identify Almey once more, break up together with her husband Rhys in 2019

Helen was well-known and far liked in her village, the place many mentioned they have been bereft for her youngsters

Household: Neighbours mentioned Mrs Hancock (nee Almey) had lately began a relationship after separating from Mr Hancock, who’s the daddy of her youngsters, aged 9, seven and 4

Forensic officers on the scene in Duffield, Derbyshire after two individuals have been discovered lifeless