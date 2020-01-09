Health care, tax relief lead Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ State of the State

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis referred to as for revenue tax reduction, a renewed effort for elevated transportation funding and a public medical insurance possibility throughout his annual State of the State deal with.

The Boulder Democrat, in his second 12 months as governor, additionally referred to as for larger rural financial growth and, as he typically does, referred to as for extra money for early childhood schooling.

Earlier than Polis may even start his speech — which ran 57 minutes — a gaggle of anti-fracking protesters disrupted the Home of Representatives chamber the place he was set to talk. One other shouted “ban fracking now!” because the governor started his speech. The Colorado State Patrol mentioned 20 to 25 protesters had been faraway from the Capitol however couldn’t instantly give the quantity arrested.

Polis didn’t utter the phrases “fracking” or “oil and gas” however gave a nod to what he referred to as the “climate emergency” in his speech: “In the western United States, we see firsthand how a changing climate is already impacting our water supply, our outdoor recreation industry, our farming and ranching communities, and taxpayers.”

He added that “13 of the largest fires in Colorado’s recorded history have occurred since 2010” and that “all 20 have occurred since 2000.”

Polis obtained applause from Democratic and Republican lawmakers when he touted the brand new free, full-day, statewide kindergarten program — his signature 2019 achievement — and highlighted an Erie mother who was ready to return to work after her daughter may enroll.

He didn’t obtain the identical type of bipartisan assist when he vowed to offer common preschool entry for Four-year-olds by the top of his time period in workplace.

His assist for a public medical insurance possibility additionally didn’t get a bipartisan welcome.

In an interview Wednesday with The Denver Put up, Polis defined why he feels so strongly in regards to the want for a public possibility right here.

“In health care, there’s no one silver bullet. But in 22 (out of 64) counties in our state, there’s zero choice for insurance, and a public option would make sure that every Coloradan has a choice,” Polis mentioned.

“The margin of Colorado hospitals is second in the country — over $2 billion (annually) in profits in the Front Range alone. So, there’s exorbitant money coming in. … We want our hospitals to succeed, of course, but we believe they should succeed like hospitals in many other states, as opposed to them overcharging Coloradans.”

Public well being stays one of many governor’s essential focuses. He referenced “health” 28 occasions through the speech. He additionally referenced taxes or taxpayers 24 occasions.

“The common thread in the work of my administration is to save Coloradans money — on education, on health care, on utility bills, on housing — and we should save Coloradans more money on taxes, too,” Polis mentioned, earlier than touting an across-the-board tax reduce for “all taxpayers, including individuals, corporations and every small business.”

Thus far in his time period, Polis has been cautious to keep away from any look that he may search to show Colorado right into a “sanctuary state” for immigrants. That has at occasions put him at odds with the immigrant advocacy neighborhood that when was fairly loyal to him. He did sign assist, nonetheless, throughout Thursday’s speech.

“In the face of unprecedented hostility from this White House toward our immigrant and refugees communities, we say loudly and proudly that we stand with DREAMers and with refugees,” Polis mentioned.

Among the many governor’s company on Thursday was Marissa Molina, the primary DACA recipient to serve on a Colorado state board.

He additionally welcomed John and Maria Castillo, the dad and mom of STEM Faculty Highlands Ranch capturing sufferer Kendrick Castillo, who misplaced his life in Could whereas saving his friends.

Polis is supportive of beginning a paid household depart program for employees throughout the state, and he desires it up and operating by early subsequent 12 months — so long as it doesn’t put Colorado at any monetary threat. The invoice to go this program can be one of many session’s most carefully watched and hotly debated.

“I’m hopeful we can construct a unique Colorado solution that provides paid time off to many more Coloradans as soon as possible,” he mentioned.