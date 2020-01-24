Health chiefs apologise as pictures emerge of inedible slop served up to patients

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:36 EST, 24 January 2020 | Up to date: 06:48 EST, 24 January 2020

Well being chiefs have been compelled to apologise after photos emerged of inedible hospital meals which had been served as much as a affected person with cardiovascular issues.

The unpalatable dish had been given to a affected person on the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and consisted of a gooey mess that appeared to incorporate potatoes, peas and probably hen, all of it coated in a thick, yellowish sauce.

The meals was served up final month to a affected person with blood circulation points on the £2 billion privately-funded hospital which opened in 2003, which is recorded as spending round £2 a day on affected person meals, 8p lower than what’s spent on meals for prisoners.

The identical hospital was condemned in January final 12 months after a coronary heart affected person’s ‘cremated’ omelette made its approach on to social media. On the time the hospital apologised and promised to research.

Inedible: One affected person struggling with blood circulation points was served up the above meal

Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (pictured above) spends round £2 per individual a day on affected person meals

However little seems to have been realized based mostly on the brand new image, taken within the hospital’s vascular ward by Gillian Neilson.

Gillian, from Prestonpans, East Lothian, posted: ‘This meals is served to sufferers in ward 105 at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.’

Directing her query at NHS Lothian, she requested: ‘Is it any surprise sufferers drop extra pounds and don’t have any urge for food?’

George Curley, Director of Estates and Services on the well being board, mentioned right this moment: ‘NHS Lothian expects all meals served to be of top quality and we’re very sorry to anybody whose expertise has been beneath this normal.

The burnt omelette was served as much as one affected person in January final 12 months and the hospital had been slammed for not with the ability to present satisfactory meals

‘Our catering technique recognises the significance of fine vitamin in affected person care and would ask any sufferers who has a priority or grievance about their meals to lift these instantly with the individual in control of their care to make sure they’re supplied another.’

In 2018, Scottish hospitals spent on common simply £2 per day per affected person on meals. The equal quantity for prisoners was £2.58.

Have you ever had an inedible meal whereas in hospital? Get in contact. E-mail [email protected] or name 02036151762

MPs known as for a overview of meals and vitamin within the NHS after the stunning figures had been revealed.

Final 12 months, Irene Lang made nationwide headlines after an image emerged of a ‘cremated omelette.’

The 68-year-old was served the inedible omelette following main coronary heart surgical procedure at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI).

This resulted in her giving up on the hospital meals and her husband had to purchase her from M&S.

Her son, Kevin Lang, slammed the hospital for failing to supply nutritious meals for his mom after having a significant coronary heart surgical procedure.

And final month, Bake off decide Prue Leith warned that low cost hospital meals as stopping sufferers from getting higher.

The Channel four decide, 79, claimed too many sufferers had been being fed ‘terrible’, low cost gloop’ that was stopping them from recovering.

Leith is a authorities advisor for an overhaul of hospital meals in England and Wales, which is because of be printed early subsequent 12 months.

***Have you ever had an inedible meal whereas in hospital? Get in contact. E-mail [email protected] or name 02036151762***